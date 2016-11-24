Technology, In Other News

Computer errors cause some users to start drinking, suggests survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 24, 2016, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 3:53 pm IST
Microsoft Redmond recently conducted a new survey to understand the importance of having a new computer that performs flawlessly and the results are surprising.

According to the survey, most users use home computers that are over three years old and take up almost 65 per cent longer time to boot the operating system. Microsoft says that the old machines need an overall of 23.5 hours each year to boot. In other words, users are losing nearly a day per year just waiting for their desktop to load.

The company went on to suggest that the owners of the old computers spend almost three and a half times longer than users who own a new PC, while repairing their system problems that include malware among other errors. As a result, 6 per cent of the users start crying due to the frustration caused by the waiting time.

Interestingly, 65 per cent of those with a computer whose age is between 5-10 years old admit to throwing tantrums such as hitting and shouting due to the errors in their systems.

Additionally, six per cent of the users even start drinking because of the problems they are experiencing with their PCs. The survey further reveals that those who aren’t using new PCs are not aware of how much they can get by giving up on old hardware.

The company’s aim was to encourage users to switch to newer PC’s and operating system while also adopting the latest Windows 10.

