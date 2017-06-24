Instagram's new feature aims to weed out fake accounts

The new feature lets users control over who sees specific posts, eliminating the need for finsta — secret Instagrams created mostly by teens for the purpose of sharing their real, unedited photos to a select few.

Popular photo sharing app Instagram is testing its ‘favourites’ feature, which is a whole new way to share pictures with certain group of people. It is believed that the new feature aims to weed out fake accounts referred as Finstagrams.

The new feature will allow users to create a group of select friends who can view certain pictures in Stories and the main feed. People aren't notified when they're added to or deleted from a user's favorites list. However, a green favorites badge at the top of posts will let users know they're on their friend's favorites list.

If a person is removed from the favourites list, he/she won’t be able to access the private photos tab, even those shared while they were on the favourites list.

Instagram is currently testing the feature only with a small percentage of users, and there is confirmation on when the feature will be rolled out for everyone. However, an Instagram spokesperson says they will continue to test the feature and tweak as needed.