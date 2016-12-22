Technology, In Other News

Employee sues Google for 'running Spying Programme' to prevent leaks

REUTERS
Published Dec 22, 2016, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2016, 3:19 pm IST
A spokesperson for Mountain View, California-based Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said in a statement that the claims were "baseless"
The lawsuit says the agreements violate state laws that provide that employers cannot bar workers from discussing their wages or disclosing information to government agencies.
 The lawsuit says the agreements violate state laws that provide that employers cannot bar workers from discussing their wages or disclosing information to government agencies.

A Google Inc product manager has sued the company, accusing it of unlawfully prohibiting employees from sharing concerns with coworkers, shareholders or the press, and maintaining a "spying program" to prevent leaks.

In the class action lawsuit filed on Tuesday in California state court in San Francisco, the employee, identified only as "John Doe," says Google's employment agreements are illegally broad and violate various state labour laws.

The plaintiff says the confidentiality agreements that all Google employees are required to sign essentially bar workers from saying anything about the company, even to each other. The agreements define confidential information as "without limitation, any information in any form that relates to Google or Google's business that is not generally known," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the agreements violate state laws that provide that employers cannot bar workers from discussing their wages or disclosing information to government agencies.

A spokesperson for Mountain View, California-based Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said in a statement that the claims were "baseless," and said the agreements were designed to protect sensitive business information and not to bar employees from discussing working conditions.
"We're very committed to an open internal culture, which means we frequently share with employees details of product launches and confidential business information," the spokesperson said.

Google is facing similar claims from an unidentified employee in proceedings before the US National Labor Relations Board, which recently struck down confidentiality agreements and other employment contracts that could discourage workers from discussing concerns at T-Mobile USA Inc, DirectTV and a number of other companies.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff says that to enforce its policies, Google forces workers to spy on each other through a program called "Stopleaks" that requires them to report the disclosure of confidential information. Employees can be fired or sued for violating employment agreements or failing to report leaks, according to the lawsuit.

"Google continues to insist that Googlers refrain from plainly communicating with others that Google is violating the law or endangering consumers," the complaint says.

Plaintiffs in court cases are rarely allowed to proceed anonymously absent extraordinary circumstances. The Google worker says that being identified could harm his reputation at the company and his future job prospects.

The plaintiff is seeking to represent all current and former Google employees who signed the agreements. The lawsuit says the company has about 65,000 workers.

The case is Doe v. Google Inc, California Superior Court, San Francisco County, number not immediately available.

Tags: google, alphabet, spying programme

Lifestyle Gallery

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
 

DC Yearender 2016: Bollywood's knockout male performers

Some of the biggest stars doled out their career bests this year.
 

Watch: ‘He’s begun to speak, now we know there’ll be no quake,’ Modi mocks Rahul

Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi for his 'earthquake' claim. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Drones used to deliver hot food, medicines in US

A US-based drone delivery service has completed its first month in operation, successfully sending over-the-counter medicines, hot food and more ( representational image)

Best Five Apps to Help You to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

Millions of people will declare their resolutions for 2017.

Indian women spend more time on smartphones than men: report

Social media and messaging apps were the clear leaders accounting for almost 50 per cent of all time spent on smartphones.

Zen Mobile launches 4G-enabled smartphone with free activated Jio SIM for ₹6,190

The 2700 mAh powerful battery allows the users to have uninterrupted mobility for up to 30 hours.

Simplilearn becomes Google’s first Authorised Training Partner

Simplilearn becomes Google’s first Authorised Training Partner with approved content on Certified Android App Developer Training course
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham