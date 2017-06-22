Technology, In Other News

Facebook gives Indians more control over their profile pictures

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2017, 11:36 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
The social-media giant through their research discovered that users by adding designs to their profile pictures can deter misuse.
(Image: Facebook)
 (Image: Facebook)

Facebook in an effort to pilot new tools that gives Indian users more control over who can download and share their profile pictures, are exploring different ways. The social-media giant through their research discovered that users by adding designs to their profile pictures can deter misuse of the same.

“Profile pictures are an important part of building community on Facebook because they help people find friends and create meaningful connections. But not everyone feels safe adding a profile picture,” Facebook wrote in a post. “In our research with people and safety organizations in India, we’ve heard that some women choose not to share profile pictures that include their faces anywhere on the internet because they’re concerned about what may happen to their photos,” the company added.

These tools, developed in partnership with Indian safety organizations like Centre for Social ResearchLearning Links Foundation, Breakthrough and Youth Ki Awaaz, are designed to give people more control over their experience and help keep them safe online.

People in India will start seeing a step-by-step guide to add an optional profile picture guard. When you add this guard:

1) Other people will no longer be able to download, share or send your profile picture in a message on Facebook

2) People you’re not friends with on Facebook won’t be able to tag anyone, including themselves, in your profile picture

3) Where possible, Facebook will prevent others from taking a screenshot of your profile picture, which is currently available only on Android devices

4) Facebook will display a blue border and shield around your profile picture as a visual cue of protection

Deterring Misuse

Based on preliminary tests, Facebook learned that when someone adds an extra design layer to their profile picture, other people are at least 75 per cent less likely to copy that picture. The company partnered with Jessica Singh, an illustrator who took inspiration from traditional Indian textile designs such as bandhani and kantha, to create designs for people to add to their profile picture.

If someone suspects that a picture marked with one of these designs is being misused, they can report it to Facebook and they will use the design to help determine whether it should be removed from our community.

Tags: facebook, social media, apps, smartphone, profile picture, online

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: After Mohammed Shami was mocked, India, Pakistan fans clash on London streets

The Indian and Pakistani fans were seen hurling objects at each other from either ends of a street. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman livid post Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift?

Anil Kumble stepped down from the position of Team India head coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

7 ways you can reduce your internet data costs on iPhone

(iPhone/Representational image)
 

Samsung plans Galaxy Note 8 launch event for August

Galaxy Note 8's predecessor, Galaxy Note 7 displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea.
 

Rare US total solar eclipse excites Americans coast-to-coast

On August 21, 2017, the Earth will cross the shadow of the moon, creating the first US coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years.
 

Watch it live here: OnePlus 5 launching in India today

OnePlus 5 is powered by Qulacomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 octo-core processor, coupled with 8GB RAM, is equipped with dual camera setup and operates on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Skype was attacked with DDoS, Steam could be targeted next

Hacking group CyberTeam claimed responsibility for the cyber attack launched on Skype, but also threatened to go after other platforms, such as gaming services as well.

Losses from cyber crimes rose 24 percent to $1.33 billion in 2016: FBI report

WannaCry ransomware attack infected 300,000 computers in more than 150 countries, disrupting factories, hospitals, shops and schools.

Honda halts Japan car plant after WannaCry virus hits computer network

Production at other plants operated by the automaker had not been affected, and regular operations had resumed at the Sayama plant on Tuesday.

Apple is the best IT company, says Gartner

Samsung is the runner up with $139 billion. Google and Microsoft are far behind with $90.1 and $85.7 billion respectively. IBM takes the fifth with $77.8 billion.

Google enhances art search experience with latest updates on Search and Maps

With more than 500 million art-related searches on Google, the Google Arts and Culture team worked with Google Search engineers to improve systems.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham