ICSE, ISC students to have digital marksheets

PTI
Published May 22, 2017, 7:56 am IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 8:54 am IST
ICSE and ISC candidates will now be able to have digital versions of their marksheets and certificates for accessing them anytime and anywhere.

"Unlike the old practice when the candidates had to download the scanned image of the hard copy of marksheet, all they have to do now is to open an account with 'http://digilocker.gov.in' and give their mobile number and follow the steps thereafter," Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI today.

From this year, the council will also make digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and the pass certificates available to candidates via digilocker in addition to the traditional hard copies, Arathoon explained.

In addition digitally signed migration certificates will also be made available to ISC candidates.

"The signed documents can be mailed in the same way the hard documents are presented for professional/career reasons.

"The documents will be stored in Digital locker (digilocker) of each candidate. Digital Locker is a service that provides dedicated personal electronic space in a government-owned public cloud storage where a candidate keep his/her documents for ever," he explained.

CISCE has partnered with the department of electronics and information technology to extend the digilocker facility to Class 10(ICSE) and 12(ISC) examinations candidates in affiliated schools.

The service will be introduced from this year itself.

Aadhar card numbers of the candidate will be necessary for uploading the documents - registration certificates, admit cards, mark sheets and pass certificates on the system.

"This is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission for a /digital India and we know it will be popular among the students as the present young generation is far more tech savvy than you and me," Arathoon said.

