 LIVE !  :  Hardik Pandya scalped three wickets as India managed to stop England's free flow of runs. (Photo: AP) Live: Ben Stokes' late flourish powers England to 321
 
Technology, In Other News

Heart surgeries performed in China using 3D printing tech

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2017, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
It is the first time 3D printing technology is used in Hunan for paediatric cardiovascular surgery
The first patient was a 13-year-old girl suffering from hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy.
 The first patient was a 13-year-old girl suffering from hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy.

Chinese surgeons have successfully performed two complex paediatric heart surgeries using 3D printing technology, official media said here. The first patient was a 13-year-old girl suffering from hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, which causes her heart muscle to grow abnormally thick. The second was a 3-year-old boy with severe left ventricular outflow tract obstruction, said Yang Yifeng, a cardiologist with the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University in Hunan Province.

Yang said the left ventricle is responsible for pumping oxygenated blood to tissues all over the body. Symptoms of left ventricular outflow tract obstruction include shortness of breath, sensation of rapid, fluttering heartbeats during exercise, chest pain, and fainting. In either of the two cases, because of the complexity involved, doctors decided to use a 3D printer to produce a 1:1 replica of the patient's heart. The model allows doctors to carefully study the disease and plan their surgery, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Yang as saying.

It is the first time 3D printing technology is used in Hunan for paediatric cardiovascular surgery. It proved quite successful and the two patients are recovering well, Yang added. 3D printing is being embraced by doctors in China's major hospitals for surgeries and training, as the technology greatly improves surgery precision and helps doctors to discuss the ailment with their colleagues and sometimes their patients, the report said.

Tags: heart, chinese surgeons, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Nation Gallery

In one of the major railway accident of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 50.

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 36, injuring 50
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday showed his wrestling prowess as he defeated 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in New Delhi.

Baba Radmev shows Olympic wrestling champ how it's done!
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 68th Republic Day parade
Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Pongal celebrated with traditional fervour in Tamil Nadu
Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AbRam is promoting dad Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in the most quirky way!

SRK often shares pictures of AbRam.
 

Man with 18 inch penis can't have sex but refuses surgery to reduce size

It's more about pride for Roberto (Photo: YouTube)
 

When MS Dhoni was called India’s captain despite Virat Kohli’s presence on the field

During the third India versus England ODI, Sanjay Manjrekar called Dhoni as India’s captain before correcting himself and saying former captain. (Photo: AP)
 

Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor's cozy lunch date with rumoured beau Shikhar!

Soon, Jhanvi will be making her Bollywood debut.
 

BJP National GS slams 'intolerant' SRK's Raees, bats for 'Deshbhakt' Kaabil

Stills from the two movies.
 

Kaabil screening: B'wood in love with revenge saga, Hrithik gets rave reviews

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Get Instant Tethering on your Android with Google

Pixel and Nexus smartphones can now access the Instant Tethering feature.

Ugandans invent 'smart jacket' to diagnose pneumonia

Pneumonia -- a severe lung infection -- kills up to 24,000 Ugandan children under the age of five per year, many of whom are misdiagnosed as having malaria, according to the UN children's agency UNICEF.

LinkedIn launches new desktop version with 'chatbots'

The social networking site is also expected to offer few features that were given to the Premium (paid) subscription tier in the new search product.

Airtel to raise funds to contend with Jio

Airtel to raise funds to contend with Jio.

US election not affected by ‘fake news’ on social media: study

Representational image (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham