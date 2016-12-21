LG’s new laser projector is designed for home cinema enthusiasts

At CES 2017 next month, LG Electronics (LG) will introduce a new laser projector, the LG ProBeam, designed to deliver the ideal home cinema viewing experience.

The LG ProBeam, model HF80J is equipped with an advanced laser engine that produces up to 2,000 lumens of brightness. The LG ProBeam has a slim, sleek design which makes it more portable thanks to its I-shaped laser engine. Employing a compact standing-type design, LG developed the 2.1kg (4.6 pounds) ProBeam as the industry’s lightest Full HD laser projector in the brightness range of 2,000 lumens.

With the Sound Sync Adjustment, the LG ProBeam can be paired with any Bluetooth audio product such as an external speaker or headphones. It’s Wireless Mirroring feature takes advantage of Miracast to project content from smart devices onto a large projection screen. The four corner keystone and vertical auto keystone features allow users to find the best image setting and to balance images quickly and easily.

Consumers will have access to the streaming services and relevant programs according to their preferences via LG’s webOS platform. In addition, LG’s Magic remote control allows for easy navigation of the webOS Smart TV interface. And with webOS, users can easily access the streaming services depending on location and availability.