Technology, In Other News

Activists and journalists in Mexico complain of government spying

REUTERS
Published Jun 20, 2017, 8:09 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 8:09 am IST
Mexico's government purchased about $80 million worth of spyware from NSO Group.
The complaint to the attorney general's office by nine people followed a report by the New York Times that some of them had been spied on with software known as Pegasus, which Israeli company NSO Group sold to Mexico's government.
 The complaint to the attorney general's office by nine people followed a report by the New York Times that some of them had been spied on with software known as Pegasus, which Israeli company NSO Group sold to Mexico's government.

Activists, human-rights lawyers and journalists in Mexico filed a criminal complaint on Monday following a report that their smartphones had been infected with spying software sold to the government to fight criminals and terrorists.

The complaint to the attorney general's office by nine people followed a report by the New York Times that some of them had been spied on with software known as Pegasus, which Israeli company NSO Group sold to Mexico's government.

Citing a report by a research group that investigated the alleged spying, the complaint says the attorney general's office and the defense ministry were among government organizations that purchased the software.

Those claiming to be targeted by the software included Carmen Aristegui, a journalist who in 2014 helped reveal that President Enrique Pena Nieto's wife had acquired a house from a major government contractor, as well as Carlos Loret de Mola, a journalist at leading television network Televisa.

Others included in the complaint were anti-corruption activists and lawyers representing the families of 43 trainee teachers whose disappearance and apparent massacre in 2014 created a huge public relations headache for Pena Nieto.

Daniel Millan, a spokesman for Pena Nieto's office, issued a statement saying that there was no proof the Mexican government was responsible for the spying described in the New York Times story. "We condemn any attempt to violate the right to privacy of any person," the statement said.

A Reuters report in 2015 showed government surveillance requests were gathering speed in Mexico, raising concerns about a lack of oversight in a country plagued by corruption and collusion between security forces and criminal gangs.

Mexico's government purchased about $80 million worth of spyware from NSO Group on condition it would only be used to investigate criminals and terrorists, the Times said.

Tags: government, spying, smartphone, software, hacking

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kepler telescope finds 10 more possible life-friendly planets

The candidates include 10 newly discovered rocky worlds that are properly distanced from their parent stars for water, if it exists, to pool on their surfaces. Scientists believe liquid water is a key ingredient for life.
 

Inside pics: What went down at Gauri Khan's star studded lavish party

Inside pictures from the party.
 

Arunachal: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

There has been abnormal rise in water level reaching danger zones in rivers and streams of Dirang, Tenga and Rupa areas. (Representational Image)
 

Video: MS Dhoni comes to the rescue as Pakistan fan riles up Mohammed Shami

Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his cool once again, as he pulled Mohammed Shami away from a heated exchange at The Oval, after India's ICC Champions Trophy final defeat at the hands of Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Kochi Metro's transgender employees share an important message

Transgender people face a lot of discrimination in society (Photo: Facebook)
 

Why buying refurbished technology is not such a bad idea

(Representational image/Pinterest)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

LG launches G6+ with 128GB storage, wireless charging

The LG G6+ will be available in Optical Astro Black, Optical Marine Blue, and Optical Terra Cloud, with hue to change according to the light.

Silicon Valley giants outrank many nations, says first 'techplomat'

Denmark's 2016 gross domestic product was 2.06 trillion Danish crowns ($310 billion), sitting between Facebook's current $437 billion market value and the $185 billion of Oracle Corp.

EU agrees to use sanctions against cyber hackers

A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks.

Thailand plans cyber network scrutiny, law to toughen online monitoring

Governments around the world buy social media monitoring products to chart relationships and networks, as well as to monitor dissidents and identify their leaders.

Auto supplier Magna to manufacture BMW 5-series plug-in hybrids

Having contract manufacturing in its portfolio creates a niche for the company as automakers slowly bring more electrified vehicles to market over the next decade.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham