Technology, In Other News

Need to firewall systems to counter cyber risks around GST: experts

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2017, 8:37 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 10:26 am IST
Experts opined there could be a rise in the number of security incidents, if the government and private players do not prepare themselves.
Threats as a result of data leak, unauthorised changes to master data and involvement of third parties -- who will have access to a company's data -- are set to increase.
 Threats as a result of data leak, unauthorised changes to master data and involvement of third parties -- who will have access to a company's data -- are set to increase.

As the country is gearing up to usher in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from next month, experts have cautioned that the government as well as firms should firewall their systems to deal with increasingly more complex cyber threats.

Billed as the country's biggest taxation reform since independence, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) is expected to kick off from July 1.

Experts opined there could be a rise in the number of security incidents, if the government and private players do not prepare themselves adequately to address the potential cyber risks around the GST.

PwC India Partner and Leader (Cyber Security) Sivarama Krishnan said there are several threats that companies could get exposed to as a result of the new tax regime.

Threats as a result of data leak, unauthorised changes to master data and involvement of third parties -- who will have access to a company's data -- are set to increase.

"Companies need to modify their IT architecture with a focus on the GST. Hardening and security configurations of the systems that will be used in the end-to-end technology landscape will be required," he said.

Ansh Bhargava, Senior Consultant, Taxmann.com, was of the view that since the GST Network (GSTN) will be recording the data of 8 million taxpayers each month, "it is imperative that this sensitive financial information be safeguarded against malicious attacks or security breaches in every possible way".

"It is of utmost importance that the cyber security unit is not only capable of detecting security threats but also conducting fraud investigations and forensics whenever needed," he said.

On cyber threats, Rohan Khara of mobile wallet company MobiKwik said even small glitches can mean major disruptions, which is why his company has set up a robust technology infrastructure to handle billions of transactions.

"We even use predictive analytics that can forewarn of cyber issues," he said.

The expert from PwC further said that in order to de-risk themselves, companies must adopt new approaches to cyber security, governance and monitoring processes.

"The GST requires restructuring of the IT processes. If operationally security aligns with business objectives, it will enable a seamless GST process," Krishnan said.

Rajeev Banduni, Co-founder and CEO GrowthEnabler advised that with the rushed timeline of implementation, suppliers and buyers should assess the information security practices of the Application Service Providers (ASP) and GST Suvidha Providers (GSP) while processing for GST implementation.

"These end-devices of ASPs and GSPs could be the next target of cyber terrorists," he cautioned.

Tags: firewall, cyber security, gst

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India skipper Virat Kohli’s class in post-match interview wins Pakistan fans' hearts

"I want to congratulate Pakistan, they had an amazing tournament, the way they turned things around, speak volumes for the talent they have,” said India skipper Virat Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony. (Photo: AP)
 

This website has already started selling iPhone 8 accessories

(Representational image)
 

OnePlus 5 spotted in TV ad during IND vs PAK final match

Leaked image of upcoming OnePlus 5 model (Photp: Android Police)
 

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq cheers for Pakistan, Gautam Gambhir asks him to cross the border

Following Pakistan’s win over against India in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday, Farooq tweeted, "Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan" and this did not go down well with veteran India openers Gautam Gambhir. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: PCB's Najam Sethi manhandled at India vs Pakistan final

"I was manhandled pushed and shoved by a small group of PTI supporters. Police pulled me to safety. Overwhelming love and affection though," tweeted Najam Sethi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana kicks off Sriram Raghavan’s Shoot the Piano Player

The picture that Ayushmann Khurrana shared on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

New tech can wirelessly charge electric cars, smartphones

The goal would be to reduce accidents and dramatically improve the flow of traffic while lowering greenhouse gas emissions. (representational image)

First flying car to hit skies by next year

The owner will need both a driving licence and a pilot’s licence for the three-wheeled gyrocopter-type vehicle.

Spending via mobile apps falls

The growth of mobile wallets began in the last quarter of financial year 2015 with a market value of $886 million.(Picture courtesy: InMobi)

New AI robot can create its own music

They worked with the robot named 'Shimon' for seven years, enabling it to listen to music played by humans and improvise over pre-composed chord progressions.

Google marks Father's Day through special doodle

The fourth animation shows Papa cactus giving his child a shower. In the last animation, we see the cacti kids giving their father cactus a loving hug.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham