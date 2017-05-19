Technology, In Other News

Microsoft withheld update that could have slowed WannaCry: report

AFP
Published May 19, 2017, 8:03 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Microsoft held back from distributing a free security update that could have protected computers from the WannaCry global cyber attack
Microsoft distributed a security update after it detected the security flaw in its XP operating system that enabled the so-called WannaCry ransomware. (Photo: AFP)
 Microsoft distributed a security update after it detected the security flaw in its XP operating system that enabled the so-called WannaCry ransomware. (Photo: AFP)

American software giant Microsoft held back from distributing a free security update that could have protected computers from the WannaCry global cyber attack, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

In mid-march, Microsoft distributed a security update after it detected the security flaw in its XP operating system that enabled the so-called WannaCry ransomware to infiltrate and freeze computers last week.

But the software giant only sent the free security update -- or patch -- to users of the most recent version of the Windows 10 operating system, the report said.

Users of older software, such as Windows XP, had to pay hefty fees for technical support, it added.

"The high price highlights the quandary the world's biggest software company faces as it tries to force customers to move to newer and more secure software," it said.

A Microsoft spokesperson based in the United States told AFP: "Microsoft offers custom support agreements as a stopgap measure" for companies that choose not to upgrade their systems.

"To be clear, Microsoft would prefer that companies upgrade and realise the full benefits of the latest version rather than choose custom support."

According to the FT, the cost of updating older Windows versions "went from $200 per device in 2014, when regular support for XP ended, to $400 the following year," while some clients were asked to pay heftier fees.

The newspaper argued the high costs led Britain's National Health Service -- one of the first victims of the WannaCry attack -- to not proceed with updates.

Microsoft ended up distributing the free patch for the older versions on Friday -- the day the ransomware was detected.

Although the announcement was "too late to contain the WannaCry outbreak," the report said.

Microsoft did not confirm to AFP when it made the patch free.

A hacking group called Shadow Brokers released the malware in April claiming to have discovered the flaw from the NSA, according to Kaspersky Lab, a Russian cybersecurity provider.

Tags: microsoft, wannacry, cyber attack

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Made in India' iPhones could cost $100 less, will hit shelves this month

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA probes spot man-made 'bubble' around Earth

A certain type of communications—very low frequency (VLF) radio communications—have been found to interact with particles in space, affecting how and where they move. (Photo: NASA)
 

Don't erect a memorial, but plant a tree if you loved me: Dave said in his will

Late Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave. (Photo: File)
 

Final design of Apple iPhone 8 leaked

Image: BGR
 

Mani Ratnam to reunite Rajinikanth and Mammootty after Thalapathi?

Mammootty and Rajinikanth in a still from 'Thalapathi'.
 

Samsung or HTC – who’s got the edge?

As days pass, more interactive ways shall surface to control various aspects of individual apps and functions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Google officially launches Google Assistant for iPhone

The company will use visual context to understand what the user is pointing at and provide suggestions or actions.

ExtraTorrent shuts down

ExtraTorrent was founded in November 2006, making it one of the oldest BitTorrent sites around.

Android call notifications on Windows 10 PCs now

Today, the software giant has started testing its incoming call notifications on Android devices.

iPhone loyalty rate at 92 per cent, study shows

While on the major side, the competition on the market of Android-running smartphones is much stronger.

Samsung or HTC – who’s got the edge?

As days pass, more interactive ways shall surface to control various aspects of individual apps and functions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham