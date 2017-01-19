Technology, In Other News

Indian government wants Apple, but not all officials are biting

REUTERS
Published Jan 19, 2017, 7:26 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 7:26 am IST
The country is still keen for the US tech giant to produce its signature smartphones.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Apple CEO Tim Cook in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Apple CEO Tim Cook in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Some Indian officials have baulked at Apple's demands for concessions before it assembles iPhones there, raising doubts about a spring deadline to launch a key project in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to lure foreign investors.

The country is still keen for the US tech giant to produce its signature smartphones, and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that India would keep an "open mind" in negotiations.

"We will very much like Apple to come and have a base in India," he said.

But Apple Inc's long list of demands, including tax concessions and several other policy exceptions, still faces resistance from officials who consider it excessive and unfair on foreign companies already operating in India.

Their caution underlines how Modi's ambition to make India a global manufacturing hub, in order to drive the economy and create jobs for millions of people entering the workforce each year, will not be easy.

"We have not done this for anyone," said a senior government official whose department is one of several involved in evaluating the Apple proposal. "If we do this, we must see a lot of value addition."

Another official involved in the review said the government should make policies for the industry, not individual companies.

"Apple is coming here because it sees a lucrative market, this is not a favour being done to India."

Competitors such as South Korea's Samsung Electronics and China's Xiaomi have already set up manufacturing in the country.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

LETTER SPELLS OUT DEMANDS

Modi met Apple CEO Tim Cook last May and discussed iPhone production in India.

Where any plant would be located and how many people it might employ have yet to be finalised, although it would likely involve thousands of jobs.

Attracting such a household name would be a valuable advertisement for a country shaking off a reputation for stifling bureaucracy, but officials are wary of tailoring rules to individual investors.

"What Apple is trying to do, if it happens, I think it will be available to everybody in the industry. I don't see the government of India making discriminatory policies," said Arvind Vohra, chief executive at Gionee India, part of Chinese smartphone maker Gionee.

It is setting up a local manufacturing plant under India's existing rules. From Apple's point of view, the ambitious timeline agreed by Modi and Cook reflected its need to capture more of the fast-growing Indian market, where it has only about 2 per cent  share as iPhone sales in the United State and China have slowed.

In a letter sent to the prime minister's office on Oct. 13 and seen by Reuters, it called on the government to "make the environment attractive" for it to make phones for the Indian market as well as for export.

On the matter of duties, it said high import taxes on smartphones could lead to retaliation from trading blocs.

"This would increase the cost of India manufactured smartphones and in turn limit India's ambition of becoming a smartphone hub for the rest of the world."

Despite the reluctance of some officials, Modi could intervene to get the Apple project back on schedule.

In June, the government relaxed local sourcing rules for foreign retailers like Apple barely a month after the finance ministry turned down the company's request for a waiver.

The company and its partners have reportedly won significant concessions before in other markets.

MEETING NEXT WEEK

On Jan. 25, the departments of industry, information technology and electronics, and finance will meet Apple executives to consider the conditions set out by the firm in India, government officials said.

In May, Modi and Cook agreed to work towards a "package" of four projects: assembling iPhones, opening Apple stores, importing certified pre-owned iPhones and refurbishing them in India, according to the letter.

Apple said its initial focus was to set up manufacturing of iPhones in India over two phases, the first of which was to be introduced by spring this year.

But after conducting due diligence on what it would take to get the project going, it determined its entry was "dependent on government support on a number of pre-requisites."

The Cupertino, Calif.-based company listed a set of seven demands. Among them, it sought duty exemption on raw materials for manufacturing, components and capital equipment for 15 years for both domestic and export markets.

Apple also sought a change in rules that would govern how it could import defective iPhones to repair and export them again, a move it said was crucial for it to keep supporting and repairing older models of the iPhone.

Currently, Indian rules restrict such imports to phones that are no older than three years. Apple asked for the government's help in quickly processing a request for a ruling from Indian tax authorities on transfer pricing agreements between its affiliates.

It also identified India's customs procedures as a hurdle to manufacturing and asked the government to make them less onerous.

"For trusted traders inspections need to be less intrusive - this means less boxes opened," Apple wrote. "The complete process should not require more than thirty minutes."

Tags: apple, manufacturing unit, narendra modi

Related Stories

Apple has sought incentives to set up unit in the country.

India to consider Apple's proposal of manufacturing units with open mind

A team of the company will give a presentation on january 25 to senior officials here.
18 Jan 2017 4:32 PM
Apple CEO Tim Cook on stage at a keynote event

Apple demands 15-year customs duty relief before India setup

The government highlights relaxation of duty for Apple would require a complete change in the existing policy.
11 Jan 2017 11:14 AM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru ‘most dynamic city?’ we’ve earned it!

The government is building technology parks and faster highways to make Bengaluru an integrated city, which gives it the flexibility to bring talent from anywhere to it.
 

Hyderabad police books Bollywood producer Karim Morani for rape, blackmail

Further details on the case are awaited.
 

Watch: Akshay says no to body double, jumps into raging Ganga for Jolly LLB 2

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Couple says having threesomes has made their marriage stronger

Jackie said the practice keeps her young and maintains trust (Photo: Facebook)
 

'I don't like tweeting': Donald Trump

Trump had said earlier that he has no plans to quit Twitter even after becoming US President this week. (Photo: AP)
 

Baba Ramdev challenges Olympic wrestler to wrestle him

The bout will take place ahead of second semifinal match between Mumbai Maharathi and NCR Punjab Royals. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Human hair-inspired body armour in the offing

It can be stretched up to one and a half times its original length before breaking, researchers said.

Idea challenges TRAI's permission to Jio to extend promo offer

In its 25-page petition before the TDSAT, Airtel had asked the quasi-judicial body to direct TRAI to ensure that Jio does not provide its free voice and data plan beyond December 3.

Audiobooks see boom in digital, multitasking age

Gone are the cumbersome cassette sets that could cost three times as much as an old-fashioned book and often featured only excerpts to cut down on costs.

HP Enterprise buys US software startup for $650 mn

The price paid by HPE would indicate that the company had left the unicorn herd.

Samsung to launch new hardware rich C-series; to launch C9 Pro for Rs 36,900

Samsung and Apple are the leaders in the premium smartphone segment and keenly contest for leadership in the Indian market.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham