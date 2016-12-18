Technology, In Other News

Earth is not prepared for doomsday, say scientists

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 18, 2016, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 5:12 pm IST
Scientists have predicted that a similar dinosaur wipeout event is overdue
Humans are woefully unprepared for a surprise asteroid or comet, a NASA scientist warned.
 Humans are woefully unprepared for a surprise asteroid or comet, a NASA scientist warned.

NASA scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery — Earth is effectively defenceless in the event of a “dinosaur-killer” strike. Additional information states that the Earth is overdue for an extinction-level event involving a giant space object — like an asteroid or a comet – in view of the increase in the number of close encounters over the last 20 years, Dr Joseph Nuth stated.

Dr Nuth, speaking at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre in San Francisco, stated that if a potentially dangerous object was on a crash-course with our planet “there is not a hell of a lot we can do about it at the moment”, according to The Guardian.

Humans are woefully unprepared for a surprise asteroid or comet, a NASA scientist warned, at a presentation with nuclear scientists into how humans might deflect cosmic dangers hurtling towards Earth.

Speaking at the annual meeting of American Geophysical Union, Nuth mad a note of how large and potentially fatal asteroids are extremely rare, as compared to the small objects that occasionally explode in Earth’s sky or strike its surface. “But on the other hand they are extinction level events, things like dinosaur-killers, they are 50-60 million years apart, essentially. You could say, of course, we’re due, but it’s a random course at that point.”

Comets follow distant paths from Earth but sometimes get knocked into the neighbourhood. Nuth said that the Earth had “a close encounter” in 1996, when an aberrant comet flew into Jupiter, and then again in 2014, when a comet passed “within cosmic spitting distance of Mars”. That second comet was only discovered 22 months before its brush with a planet: not nearly enough time to launch a deflection mission, had it been on a course for Earth.

NASA has been working towards creating an established planetary defense system — an interceptor rocket to keep in storage, with periodic testing, alongside an observer spacecraft. Nuth has stated NASA could cut that five-year schedule in half, but that even reducing that schedule by a quarter would be “basically a hail-mary pass.”

Tags: nasa, doomsday, asteroid

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and celebrities take their Airport looks as seriously as they do their careers. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Kangana, Urvashi, Yuvi-Hazel live life Bollywood size
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations and events on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Alia, Malaika, other stars grab eyeballs
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen promoting their upcoming film 'OK Jaanu' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya keep it casual while promoting OK Jaanu
Several celebrities were snapped as they made an apperance at various events on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Ram Charan, Pooja, other stars make a fashion statement
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Amala Paul were snapped at the South Scope Lifestyle Awards on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Rana, Amala up the style quotient at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry says his charity work is to make mother Diana proud

ritain's Prince Harry has said that all his charity work is aimed at making his late mother, Princess Diana, proud. (Photo: AP)
 

Upscale restaurants and bars in Indian metros turning away gay couples

LGBT rights activists said women's safety shouldn't be used to discriminate against gay couples (Photo: AFP)
 

Priyanka Chopra puts work on hold, flies to Mumbai for Christmas

Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram account.
 

Bangladesh opens oldest jail for visitors to bring spotlight on history

The prison has borne witness to much of the country's brutal history (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Meet Afghanistan's first female rapper as she shuts down patriarchy

She is part of 143Band with her husband Diverse (Photo: Facebook)
 

For her parents, Kangana Ranaut was an 'unwanted' child

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

World's smallest radio built from defects in diamonds

The radio uses tiny imperfections in diamonds called nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centres.

Vodafone challenges TRAI’s penalty recommendation

TRAI has recommended imposition of a fine of Rs. 50 crores for each of the 21 circles of Vodafone

BSNL offers free data, unlimited voice calling at Rs 99 per month

State-run BSNL on Friday announced unlimited calling offer for its prepaid customers along with limited free data usage.

Uber defies state order, keeps its self-driving cars rolling

Uber said Friday it planned to keep its self-driving cars on the streets of San Francisco, defying a state order to halt the test program.

Porsche auto specialist joins Apple

Alexander Hitzinger is the latest auto specialist to be recruited by technology giant Apple as it explores building its own car.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham