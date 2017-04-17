Technology, In Other News

Will India quit Snapchat?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NIVEDA MANOHAR
Published Apr 17, 2017, 12:48 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 8:30 am IST
 Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

The Internet army in India has taken on Snapchat with all its force! After reports of an alleged comment by Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel that the app is ‘rich for poor countries like India and Spain’, users have actively begun uninstalling the app, and giving it poor ratings. In just a matter of hours, the application’s rating has come down significantly! The hashtag #BoycottSnapchat has been trending for two days on Twitter. Although the comment is unverified and Snapchat has gone on to deny the allegations, it  didn’t stop our netizens from going on a rampage — right from funny tweets, to giving the app the worst reviews.

The ‘kids, men and legends’ template caught on with this issue as well, with a Twitter user posting, “Kids use Snapchat, men are uninstalling Snapchat, legends never installed Snapchat. (sic)”

An account, pretending to be that of Reliance head Mukesh Ambani’s tweeted, “Dear Snapchat CEO @Evan, your net worth is 4 billion and mine is 30 billion, I can purchase your fuddu app 7 times, now who is poor? (sic)” This tweet managed to fetch close to 12,000 retweets!

While most users thought this was the best opportunity to show their solidarity as a country, Popular comic Jose Covaco managed to see the reality, and with his trademark humour, tweeting — “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country. So, what did you do ? I uninstalled an app. (sic)”

How long will this war against the app last, is something we will have to wait to witness!

