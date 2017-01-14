Technology, In Other News

Syrian selfie refugee sues Facebook for 'defamatory' posts

REUTERS
Published Jan 14, 2017, 7:39 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2017, 7:39 am IST
Modamani's image was shared on Facebook on a series of anonymous accounts, alongside posts claiming he was responsible for militant attacks.
Facebook has repeatedly refused to take the posts down, saying they do not violate the company's rules, Modamani's lawyer said.
 Facebook has repeatedly refused to take the posts down, saying they do not violate the company's rules, Modamani's lawyer said.

A Syrian refugee whose selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel went viral is suing Facebook for defamation, his lawyer said, after the social networking site failed to take down a series of posts accusing him of being a militant and criminal.

Anas Modamani, a 19-year-old refugee from Damascus, was pictured in September 2015 taking a selfie with Merkel during her visit to a refugee shelter in Berlin's Spandau district.

The image came to define Germany's response to the refugee crisis, when Merkel opened the country's borders to hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers.

But in the following months Modamani's image was shared on Facebook on a series of anonymous accounts, alongside posts claiming he was responsible for militant attacks and murder, including the Brussels Airport bombing of March 2016.

Facebook has repeatedly refused to take the posts down, saying they do not violate the company's rules, Modamani's lawyer said.

"Whenever something happens in the news related to refugees, his picture reappears," Modamani's lawyer, Chan-jo Jun, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. Facebook could not be reached immediately for comment by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

A Facebook spokesperson told Britain's Guardian newspaper they had received a takedown request from Jun "alleging that a specific item of content on our platform violates Mr Modamani's right of personality".

"Access to that reported content was quickly disabled, so we do not believe there is any basis for him to seek an injunction," the spokesperson said.

One post falsely linked Modamani to an incident in Berlin last month, when a group set fire to a sleeping homeless man on a train station platform, Jun said.

The post was shared 500 times and was likely to have been seen by at least 25,000 people, he said. Jun filed a preliminary injunction against Facebook Europe in December, and a court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6 in Wurzburg, southern Germany, he said.

The case comes as Germany's justice ministry considers new policies to crack down on fake news by making Facebook and other social media companies criminally liable for failing to remove hate speech.

Facebook should be treated as a media company rather than a technology company, the justice minister said in November. Modamani now works in a fast-food restaurant in Berlin, his lawyer said.

Tags: facebook, fake news, defamation charge, anas modamani

Nation Gallery

Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Believing Indian marriages last forever, Chinese couple marries as per Hindu rituals

Representational image
 

23 sniffer dogs on guard for first England ODI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli pats a sniffer dog during the teams training session in Pune. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Haraamkhor movie review: A sharp, scary tale

A still from the movie Haraamkhor.
 

There are no issues between me and Kangana: Shahid Kapoor slams reports

'Rangoon' also stars Saif Ali Khan.
 

Karan Johar thinks AbRam Khan is a celebrity already and we couldn’t agree more!

Karan Johar and AbRam Khan pouting away.
 

Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor turn up the heat in Florence!

The pictures were shared by Sridevi on her Instagram account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kenstar brings new range of water heaters

The new range of water heaters, Aquaspring and Aquasplash, are equipped with 8 Bar Pressure Compatibility to withstand high pressure conditions.

Haier introduces new premium water heater in India

Apart from the shock proof technology, to take care of the safety of the users, the water heater additionally comes with a Multi- Usage Valve which acts as pressure relief system and is also enabled with the TTS technology which uses two sensors for complete protection from overheating.

Bose introduces new wireless soundbar and surround sound systems

The SoundTouch 300 soundbar, Acoustimass 300 bass module and surround speakers, and Lifestyle 650 and 600 systems is now available in all Bose retail stores and authorized Bose resellers across India.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley launches Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank will not charge any processing fee from its customers and merchants partners for digital transactions, thereby encouraging them to adopt cashless payments.

Opera showcases its concept web browser, Neon

The new browser is built from the same browser engine as the Opera browser, and designed to allow users to focus on the content on the internet.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham