Pokémon Go now officially available in India

Published Dec 13, 2016, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 5:29 pm IST
 Jio in partnership with Niantic brings Pokémon Go to India.

Reliance Jio is officially bringing the sought-after, Augmented Reality game ‘Pokémon Go’ to India in a partnership with Niantic. With this partnership, thousands of Reliance Digital stores and select partner premises in India will appear as ‘PokeStops’ or ‘Gyms’ in the Pokémon Go game beginning December 14.

This launch is in line with Jio’s mission to empower Indians with opportunities that are fuelled by the power of data and a Digital Life and to delight them on an on-going basis with entertainment-based app such as Pokémon Go. “We are delighted to partner with Jio to launch Pokémon GO in India.” said John Hanke, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Niantic. “It’s exciting to see Pokémon fans in India step out and explore their neighbourhoods in search of Pokémon and Jio’s disruptive high speed 4G LTE Network will be an excellent way to experience the game.”

On Jio’s social messaging app, JioChat, Pokémon players have access to an exclusive Pokémon Go Channel. The Pokémon Go Channel will enable Pokémon Go players to collaborate and be part of a community of players with daily tips, contests, clues, and special events. “With over 500 million downloads globally, we are excited to launch Pokémon GO officially in India on the Reliance Jio network,” said Mathew Oommen, President Reliance Jio. “Our partnership with Niantic not only brings access to the Pokémon GO app but also opens the door to more opportunities for our customers to enjoy content on Jio’s one-of-a-kind mobile broadband network.”

Tags: pokemon go, reliance jio, smartphones, jiochat

