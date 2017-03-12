Technology, In Other News

Idea Cellular to offer free incoming calls on domestic roaming

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2017, 8:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 9:24 pm IST
The offers come on the heels of Bharti Airtel announcing removal of all roaming charges for outgoing and incoming calls as well as SMSes
Idea customers will be able to make outgoing calls, SMS freely at affordable rates while roaming anywhere in India.
 Idea customers will be able to make outgoing calls, SMS freely at affordable rates while roaming anywhere in India.

Telecom operator Idea Cellular today announced free incoming calls on domestic roaming and unveiled international roaming value packs that, it claimed, would prevent "bill shocks" to those travelling abroad. The offers come on the heels of the larger rival Bharti Airtel announcing removal of all roaming charges for outgoing and incoming calls as well as SMSes and data usage within India, to take on competition from newcomer Reliance Jio. "Effective April 1, 2017, Idea's 200 million customers will enjoy free incoming calls while roaming on company's 2G, 3G and 4G network across 400,000 towns and villages in the country.

Idea customers will be able to make outgoing calls, SMS freely at affordable rates while roaming anywhere in India," an Idea release said. It further said mobile data tariffs and data pack benefits of home circle will be available while roaming within India at no extra charge. The facility of free incoming calls on domestic roaming will be extended to both prepaid and postpaid customers. For international travellers, the company is offering international roaming value packs with free bundled usage of up to 400 outgoing minutes, 100 SMSes per day, 3GB bundled data and unlimited incoming calls for Rs 2,499 for Asia, and Rs 5,999 for Europe for 30 days validity.

"These international roaming packs also come bundled with free 1GB/2GB/3GB data and overage charges as low as Rs 3 per MB to avoid bill shock to travelling customers," Idea said. The company said it has done a study of customers' travel destinations, usage patterns and bill shock complaints to design a new range of value packs for select destinations across Europe, Asia, America, UK and Middle East.

"For value conscious customers, the packs start at Rs 1,199 for 10 days validity and go up to Rs 5,999 for 30 days validity, giving up to 85 per cent savings on international roaming charges," it said.

"Idea is now set to enable over 200 million customers to use their mobile phones freely, without having to worry about roaming charges, while they travel anywhere in the country," Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer of Idea Cellular said. On February 27, Bharti Airtel had removed domestic roaming charges on calls and data, and said international call rates will be cut by up to 90 per cent to as low as Rs 3 per minute and data charges by up to 99 per cent to Rs 3 per MB across popular roaming destinations. In a press statement, 'Airtel Declares War on Roaming', the company had then said the move will lead to "death of National Roaming" from April 1.

Tags: idea, reliance jio, airtel

Lifestyle Gallery

Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Naam Shabana music review: Strictly average and inconsequential

A still from the film.
 

Video: Girl swept away as wind blows open door, still holds on to phone

She just won't let go off her smartphone (Photo: Facebook)
 

Post UN Bharatnatyam debacle, Aishwaryaa Dhanush meets Priyanka Chopra

The actress has given a conscious priority to the West post her success in Hollywood.
 

Large penis size plays a part in making women orgasm more often

Men can still work the magic by mixing up steps (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRK and Aamir make their Sunday Khantastic as they catch up for dinner!

The two were also joined by CEO of Netflix, Reed Castings.
 

People are having less sex due to rise of social media and too much tv

Long work hours have often been cited (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Google Cloud, SAP forge tie-up to develop enterprise solutions

Google Cloud and SAP will drive greater integration across joint applications.

Genpact leverages artificial intelligence to help CFOs run smarter organizations

Genpact's cloud-based AI Reporting solution uses advanced digital technologies to help enterprises reimagine the end-to-end financial reporting process.

Mobile advertising Trojans became top mobile malware threat in 2016

These are the findings of Kaspersky Lab's annual Mobile Virusology report.

New way to 'fish out' radioactive elements from nuclear waste

Researchers reported the first examples of thorium with multiple bonds to arsenic to exist under ambient conditions on multi-gram scales where before they had only been prepared on very small scales at temperatures approaching that of interstellar space.

WhatsApp to bring this good old feature back on its app

Rumour has it that WhatsApp is planning on bringing its text Status feature back.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham