search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Sri Lanka have run riot as India are tottering at 29/7 after 17 overs in the first ODI of the series in Dharamsala. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Lakmal, Mathews, Pradeep reduce India to 35/7
 
Technology, In Other News

Andy Rubin back at Essential after taking leave of absence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Rubin took a leave of absence shortly after the report of his alleged 'inappropriate' relationship with a female employee was made public.
Andy Rubin. Photo: Wiikimedia Commons
 Andy Rubin. Photo: Wiikimedia Commons

Last month, Android’s co-founder Andy Rubin took an indefinite leave of absence from his start-up Essential. It was reported by ‘The Information’ that Back in 2014, Rubin left Google after an alleged "inappropriate" relationship with a female employee led to an internal investigation. Rubin reportedly failed to follow Google's policy that prevents supervisors and subordinates from having a relationship. While it was not a case of sexual harassment, Google did state that Rubin's behavior was "improper and showed bad judgment."

However, an Essential spokesperson said that Rubin was “never told by Google that he engaged in any misconduct” while he worked at the company. Regardless, Rubin took a leave of absence shortly after The Information‘s report was made public, with Essential employees being told that Rubin took a leave from the company due to “personal reasons.”

 

Now, less than two weeks have passed and Rubin has returned. He comes just before the holiday season is about to start. It is worth to be noted that Essential shares its office with Playground Digital, a capital venture firm, also founded by Rubin which means he never really left the office as he continued day to day work at that firm.

Despite all the rumors surrounding Rubin, Essential is doing just fine with positive reviews brimming from the existing owners of the Essential Phone. The company plans to release Android Oreo for the smartphone by end of December.

Tags: andy, rubin, essential, android, returns




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

J&K: Police drug de-addiction and rehab centre cures 94 per cent people

In-charge of the Centre, Gurmeet Kour says 56 patients left against medical advice and 17 others discharged on request but only 12 cases of relapse were reported since December 2016. (Photo: Representational/ File)
 

LIVE| IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Lakmal, Mathews, Pradeep reduce India to 35/7

Sri Lanka have run riot as India are tottering at 29/7 after 17 overs in the first ODI of the series in Dharamsala. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dubai World Super Series Finals: Fully-fit Kidambi Srikanth focuses on winning

Kidambi Srikanth created a sensation this year by winning four Super Series titles besides finishing runner-up in another. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mithali Raj braved grandparents’ discomfort, unreserved train journeys to make it big

"That’s what Rahul Dravid said. He said he has never travelled in train as an India player, but I did. But those difficulties make us strong," said Mithali Raj. (Photo: PTI)
 

This is where Virat Kohli will tie knot with Anushka Sharma

Considering the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26.(Photo: PTI)
 

Obese squirrel caught stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm

Squirrels are seemingly trying to ruin the holiday spirit all over New Jersey this season. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bitcoin futures launch sparks excitement, warnings

Bitcoin operates by giving each user a unique public key, which is a string of numbers. Users can transmit money in the form of digital bitcoins from one public key to another.

Net neutrality fans speak up as FCC set to strike down rules

Net-neutrality rules bar cable and phone companies from favouring certain websites and apps — such as their own services — and give the FCC more oversight over privacy and the activities of telecom companies. (Photo: AP)

Music streaming giants Spotify, Tencent invest in each other

Spotify as of July had over 60 million subscribers and 140 million active users who can access to over 30 million songs.

Bitcoin soars then falls back; banks raise risk concerns

Bitcoin is the world’s most popular virtual currency.

Can better policies prevent workplace sexual harassment?

Experts say because managers don’t enforce anti-harassment policies and because people fail to apply them to themselves, sexual misconduct happens at work.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham