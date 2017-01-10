Technology, In Other News

Apple proved a phone can change the world in just 10 years

AP
Published Jan 10, 2017, 7:55 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
The iPhone's success helped make Jobs a revered figure for many.
Apple has sold more than 1 billion iPhones since its debut
 Apple has sold more than 1 billion iPhones since its debut

Few people realised it at the time, but the world shifted fundamentally a decade ago when Steve Jobs pulled the first iPhone from Apple's bag of technological tricks.

"Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything," Jobs declared as he paced across a San Francisco stage.

It obviously wasn't an empty boast. We all know now that Jobs' "magical product" has reshaped culture, shaken up industries, put computers in billions of pockets and made it possible to do just about anything with a few taps on a screen. Besides its then 3.5-inch touch screen, the first iPhone featured a browser for on-the-go web surfing and built-in apps to check email and get directions.

GOING MOBILE

Apple has sold more than 1 billion iPhones since its debut, spawning millions of mobile applications and prodding other technology companies to make similar smartphones that have become like phantom limbs for many of us.

We use iPhones and their copycats to instantly share video and pictures with friends and family from almost anywhere. We use them to figure out where we are going. We use them to find the best deals while shopping in stores and to pay for stuff at the checkout stand. We use the phones to a hail ride, to tune instruments, to monitor our health and help find our next jobs.

Phones have gotten so smart that they even talk back to us via helpful digital concierges such as the iPhone's Siri and the recently introduced Assistant on Google's Pixel phone.

"IPhone is an essential part of our customers' lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live," Apple's current CEO, Tim Cook, boasted in a retrospective that the Cupertino, California, company posted on its website.

ROADKILL IN ITS WAKE

The iPhone's revolutionary touch screen doomed the BlackBerry, another once-popular internet-connected phone. Mobile phones and their tablet cousins triggered a downturn in personal computer sales that is still unfolding.

An estimated 219 million desktop and laptop computers shipped worldwide last year, down from 264 million in 2007, according to the research firm Gartner Inc. Meanwhile, nearly 1.9 billion mobile phones shipped last year, up from 1.15 billion in 2007.

All told, Gartner estimates about 5 billion mobile phones are currently in use around the world compared to 1.3 billion PCs.

The eroding popularity of PCs spurred shake-ups at powerful tech companies such as Microsoft, Intel, Hewlett-Packard and Dell, none of which adapted nimbly to the mobile world unleashed by the iPhone.

Then-Microsoft's CEO Steve Ballmer scoffed at Apple's glass-and-metal gadget, telling USA Today in April 2007 that "there's no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. No chance."

Microsoft wound up squandering the $7.6 billion that it spent to buy phone maker Nokia in a futile attempt to catch up to the iPhone. Ballmer stepped down as CEO three years ago and was replaced by Satya Nadella, who introduced versions of Microsoft's popular Office programs that worked on Apple's iPad - a tablet based on the iPhone.

A HUGE HIT ... AND THEN A STALL

The iPhone's success helped make Jobs a revered figure for many, and one whose October 2011 death was mourned around the world.

The device has established Apple as the world's most profitable company with earnings of $45.7 billion on sales of $216 billion during its latest fiscal year. (Prior to the iPhone's release, Apple posted an annual profit of $2 billion on sales of $19.3 billion.) Its stock-market value is hovering around $635 billion, thanks to a split-adjusted stock price that's risen by nearly a factor of 10 since the iPhone's debut.

Lately, though, the iPhone appears to be losing some steam. People are keeping older models for longer before upgrading or switching over to competing phones that run on Google's Android software.

Apple suffered its first-ever decline in iPhone sales in its last fiscal year, causing the company to miss its revenue projections and hitting Cook with a 15 per cent pay cut .

Most smartphones now run on Android, partly because Google gives away the software. That has helped iPhone rivals woo price conscious consumers, especially outside the US, with phones that are much cheaper than the iPhone, whose latest models now cost more than $649 to $849.

In his statement, though, Cook promised the iPhone is "just getting started. The best is yet to come."

Tags: apple, iphone, steve jobs, tim cook, mobile app

Lifestyle Gallery

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WATCH: Guess who Jayalalithaa wanted to feature in her biopic?!

Jayalalithaa
 

Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra make a comeback, star in a funny meme on demonetisation

Yuvraj, often dubbed as ‘The Comeback King’ has not played an ODI for over three years, he last represented India in ODIs in 2013 against South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' singer back with another viral track

Pikotaro became a viral sensation last year (Photo: YouTube)
 

Fans to get free entry in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last match as captain at CCI

The practice mathc between India A and england has become a high-profile affair, with the presence of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in the side. (Photo: AFP)
 

How eating more cheese and having sex can help you live longer

Spermidine is known for anti-aging properties (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Channing Tatum shares naked picture of wife, leaves nothing for imagination

Channing and Jenna are married for seven years now. (Photo source: AP/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Acer forays into AV segment with the launch of A1500 projector

The detachable top cover provides more flexibility for installing dongles and help to hide cables. The unique texture on top cover advances the elegance of projector.

Thirty per cent of porn website visitors are women, says report

In a report, PornHub has stated, “The majority of searches (top, relative, and gaining) include ‘Indian’.

Apple and Carl Zeiss might join forces to bring AR glasses

According to tech evangelist Robert Scoble, the project could be announced early this year, was confirmed by a Zeiss employee. Apple has hinted before that it was more interested in augmented reality than virtual reality. (Representational image)

CES highlights: Tech to expect ahead in 2017

There are a few practical pointers to personal technology trends that would touch us in 2017.

Microsoft, Qualcomm back Israel's Team8 cybersecurity firm

While the number of attempted cyber attacks was 20,000 a week two or three years ago, that figure had now risen to 600,000-700,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham