Snapdragon 855 chipset leaked, to be built using 7nm FinFeT process

The leak suggests that the SD855 will be Qualcomm’s first SoC to built using the 7nm FinFeT process. (Representative Image)

The Snapdragon 845 chipset had only broken cover a few days ago and has started making appearance in various flagship smartphones. However, Qualcomm is already on it the Snapdragon 855 chipset — the SD835’s successor. In fact, if we are to believe the leaks, Qualcomm is presently testing the Snapdragon 855 chipset and could be unveiling it by the end of this year.

Roland Quandt, one of the tech world’s popular tipsters, has claimed to extract information from Qualcomm’s contractors. According to his tweet, they have confirmed that Qualcomm is already testing the Snapdragon 855 chipset, which means we could see the SD855 making an appearance in next year’s flagship smartphones. However, some more useful information has been leaked about the Snapdragon 855.

The leak suggests that the SD855 will be Qualcomm’s first SoC to built using the 7nm FinFeT process. The recently unveiled X24 modem chipset will possibly debut on the SD855, making it one of the most power efficient chipsets when it launches later in the year.

For your knowledge, the upcoming Snapdragon 845 chipset is built using the 10nm Low Power Plus process, which is an upgrade from the 10nm Low Power Early process used for the Snapdragon 835 chipset. The SD845’s process is claimed to offer 10 per cent more performance and 15 per cent lesser power requirement.

There’s still a lot of time before the rumoured SD855 breaks cover. Stay tuned for all the developments on the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.