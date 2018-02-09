Three WhatsApp features that will change the way you text in 2018

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging platforms in the world. In 2017, the popular messaging service unveiled several features in order to enhance user experience and now it seems that the company might bring some more useful features to the table to spice up users experience in 2018. Some of the new features were spotted in beta versions for iOS and Android.

If rumours are to be believed, WhatsApp users might soon be able to edit sent messages and make group calls for voice and video on WhatsApp. The company lately introduced ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature that lets users delete a sent message within seven minutes of sending it. However, the highly anticipated feature — edit sent messages might be the extension of it. Here's a look at some of the major features that WhatsApp might unveil in 2018.

(Photo: GizmoTimes)

WhatsApp UPI-based payments integration for India: WhatsApp might soon roll out the UPI-based payments feature in India. The company has already started testing the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) functionality and is said to be in talks with State Bank of India (SBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and other institutions to integrate peer-to-peer payment system in the app.

According to GizmoTimes, the new UPI integration feature is available for select WhatsApp beta users on iOS (2.18.21) and Android (2.18.41), enabling users to send and receive money using the Indian government's UPI standard. This new feature is said to be available alongside other options such as Video, Gallery, Documents and others.

Additionally, the payments platform's integration may give boost digital payments in India, considering the number of active users on the platform in the country. Moreover, with the new feature, users could instantly transfer their funds between two people or a bank account directly through WhatsApp. Furthermore, both the sender and receiver need to have the WhatsApp Payments feature to successfully transact on the app, as per FoneArena.

WhatsApp ability to edit sent messages: The ability to edit sent messages is one of the highly anticipated and long-awaited features on popular messaging service WhatsApp. “WhatsApp had added in beta the possibility to edit messages that you already sent, and it is actually disabled by default and it’s under development,” reads a tweet by WABetaInfo. As of now, it is not known whether this feature will make its way or not. Currently, WhatsApp rolled out a feature that enables users to delete a sent message and the recipient gets a notification saying the message has been deleted.

WhatsApp group calls: WhatsApp might soon roll out group calling feature that will let users add up to three members in a group video call. However, switching between group video call to voice call isn’t available yet. A total of four people would be a part of this group call, including the person who started the call. The feature is available in Android beta version 2.18.39.

WABetaInfo said that "the group calling feature will available for everyone in the future, though an exact timeline is not known." Previously, WhatsApp group voice calls feature was available on the version 2.17.70 of WhatsApp Android beta in October 2017 and the messaging service app will apparently release group voice call feature this year.

Besides, WhatsApp recently launched the "WhatsApp for Business" app, targeted for businesses and helps them connect with their customers. The app is currently available for small businesses enables the business’ to connect with the customers using features such as Business Profiles, Messaging Statistics, Account Type, and Messaging Tools.