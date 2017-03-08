Technology, In Other News

Facebook fails to remove sexual images of kids

AGENCIES
Published Mar 8, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 4:27 am IST
The BBC had sent evidence of the photos to Facebook and fewer than 20 per cent were removed.
Facebook said it had “carefully reviewed the content referred to us and have now removed all items that were illegal or against our standards”. (Representational image)
 Facebook said it had “carefully reviewed the content referred to us and have now removed all items that were illegal or against our standards”. (Representational image)

Washington: Facebook has been criticised for failing to remove sexualised images of children even after they were reported.

The BBC had sent evidence of the photos to Facebook and fewer than 20% were removed. Instead the social media giant reported the BBC to the police for distributing the images, which had been shared on private Facebook groups intended for paedophiles.

Testing Facebook’s reporting system, the BBC had reported 100 items that included groups specifically aimed at men with an interest in child sex abuse images and stolen images of real children with obscene comments posted beneath them. One image Facebook initially said did not breach  community standards appeared to be a still from a video of child abuse, the BBC reported.

Facebook said it had “carefully reviewed the content referred to us and have now removed all items that were illegal or against our standards”.     

Tags: facebook

Lifestyle Gallery

Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Quadriplegic from Mysuru conquers sky, enters Limca Book of Records

The gutsy, never- say- die man admits to being inspired by an episode of Bollywood star, Aamir Khan's television show, Sathyameva Jayathe, which featured a paraplegic doing sky diving.
 

India cricket team assured of No. 1 Test ranking after victory against Australia

India bounced back in style to win the second Test after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener at Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith's act was against spirit of the game: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking the dressing room's input for a DRS referral in the second Test against India. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are India’s best Test players: Virat Kolhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the batting duo as India’s best Test players for their match-winning contributions. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sonakshi's Noor based on Karachi, You're Killing Me! to release in Pakistan

The actress was last seen in 'Force 2'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

New model to help avoid smartphone interruptions

The model built by researchers from the Rugters University in the US predicts the user's receptiveness to smartphone interruptions by incorporating personality traits.

Teradata launches data and analytic SaaS, IntelliCloud

By leveraging the same software, training, tools and ecosystem applications in which Teradata customers have already invested for their on-premise systems, IntelliCloud ensures 100 percent software consistency while increasing business agility and boosting focus on data-driven analytic insights that have meaningful business outcomes.

Samsung to distribute solar lanterns for 10,000 girl students in India

Each girl will be given a solar LED lantern that will enable them to spend more time on their studies, even during power outages.

Now, 'smart' robots that ask questions when confused

One of the important features of the system is that the robot does not ask questions with every interaction, it asks intelligently

Shocking! This is the most popular Android app at the moment

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham