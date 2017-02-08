Technology, In Other News

FB shareholders seek to remove CEO Zuckerberg from board of directors

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 8, 2017, 8:49 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 10:01 am IST
Members of consumer watchdog SumOfUS put the proposal on the table seeking removal of Zuckerberg from the board of directors.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

A group of Facebook shareholders are seeking to remove company’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg from the board of directors, claiming that an independent chairperson would be able to “oversee the executives of the company, improve corporate governance and set a more accountable, pro-shareholder agenda” better, according to a report by VentureBeat.

Members of consumer watchdog SumOfUS put the proposal, asking Zuckerberg's ousting from board of directors of the social media website.

“The shares held by four individual SumOfUs members enabled us to file this proposal,” Lisa Lindsley, the capital marker advisor of SumOfUs told VentureBeat. She informed that about 333,000 people had signed the petition requesting Facebook improve its corporate citizenship. However, only 1,5,00 out of 33,000 are actual shareholders in the company.

In the proposal, SumOfUs members stated that shareholders value will be enhanced by an independent board chairperson “who can provide a balance of power between the CEO and the board.”  According to the group of members, “the combination of two roles, as the CEO and boar Chair, in a single person weakens corporation governance, which can harm shareholder value.

“Independent board leadership is sorely needed at Facebook following its decision in 2016 to approve a new capital structure,” the proposal reads.

The proposal has been called for a ‘constructive’ move, amid the criticism the company been facing for its role in "misleading news, censorship, hate speech and alleged inconsistencies in the application of Facebook’s community standards guidelines and content policies; targeting of ad views based on race; collaboration with law enforcement and other government agencies; and calls for public accountability regarding the human rights impacts of Facebook’s practices."

Tags: facebook, mark zuckerberg, fake news

World Gallery

Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House.

Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway
Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the US after a federal judge swept the ban aside.

Hugs and tears: Visa holders scramble to enter US after Trump’s ban reversed
For two days in a tiny Spanish village, the devil ceases to be enemy No. 1 for a few devout Catholics. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the 'Endiablada' (Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3.

What the devil? Spaniards clang bells in religious festival
Indonesian and Filipino students have protested President Donald Trump's immigration policy outside the U.S. embassies in their capitals.

Thousands in Philippines, Indonesia protest against Trump’s ban
On the Yemanja Day celebrated on February 2 across Urugyuay, citizens participate in celebrations and worship the Goddess of the Sea. It is a are part of the Umbanda religion which is practiced in Uruguay and Brazil.

Candles, songs and faith: Uruguayans celebrate the Goddess of the Sea
A group of ambitious girls Wushu team participated in a martial arts practice session on a snow-covered hillside in Kabul. Afghan members of a Wushu martial arts group led by trainer Sima Azimi (centre) pose for a photograph at the Shahrak Haji Nabi hilltop.

Determined to succeed: Afghan girls learn Wushu martial art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Manisha Koirala to play Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis in Ranbir starrer biopic

Manisha would be seen in a big Bollywood film after a long time as Nargis Dutt in the Sanjay Dutt biopic.
 

'Great to be back' in Chicago: Former RBI governer

Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan
 

'Joota maaru utaarke? Senior hun mai': Shahid Kapoor tells Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan will next be seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi' while Shahid has 'Rangoon' releasing this month.
 

Delhi cricketer Mohit Ahlawat scores 300 in a T20 match

Mohit Ahlawat has played three first-class games for Delhi. (Photo: KK Senthil Kumar/Twitter)
 

US: Woman dies after getting stuck in clothing drop box

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Virender Sehwag praises Akram for his sportsmanship during Kumble’s 10-74

(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Apple iPhone 8 may have wireless charging, keynote invitation reveals

Apple usually announces new flagship iPhones during the September every year and the company’s invitation allegedly leaked by a Twitter user @dbrand.

New Opera browser release focuses on speed

These achievements are possible thanks to Profile Guided Optimization (PGO). PGO is a Visual Studio compiler feature able to make software running on Windows significantly faster.

Facebook doubles its bereavement leave for employees

Facebook employees will have up to 20 days paid leave to grieve an immediate family member.

Hacker takes down over 10,000 websites on the dark web

The dark web is a mostly anonymous and untraceable area of the internet and is only accessible by a covert browser.

Zebronics ‘Smart Time 100’ smartwatch launched in India

The touch screen display allows users to watch videos and listen to audio using the in-built audio and video player.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham