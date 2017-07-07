Technology, In Other News

'Some' job cuts confirmed by Microsoft

AFP
Published Jul 7, 2017, 8:14 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 8:38 am IST
Microsoft, which is shifting its focus away from software sales, says it is cutting an unspecified number of jobs.
The layoffs come as the US software colossus refocuses its sales force on making Microsoft a pivotal part of businesses relying on cloud computing. (Photo: AFP)
 The layoffs come as the US software colossus refocuses its sales force on making Microsoft a pivotal part of businesses relying on cloud computing. (Photo: AFP)

Microsoft said Thursday it was cutting an unspecified number of jobs amid reports the US tech giant was reorganizing its global sales operations.

"Today, we are taking steps to notify some employees that their jobs are under consideration or that their positions will be eliminated," Microsoft said in an email response to an AFP inquiry.

Earlier, CNBC television said the company would be cutting some 3,000 positions, mostly from its non-US sales staff.

"Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time-to-time, re-deployment in others," the company said in a statement.

The layoffs come as the US software colossus refocuses its sales force on making Microsoft a pivotal part of businesses relying on cloud computing, according to media reports.

Microsoft had more than 121,000 employees worldwide at the end of March, according to its website.

Chief executive Satya Nadella has sought to reduce the tech giant's focus on software, shifting to cloud computing and business services.

"From large multinationals to small and medium businesses to non-profits all over the world, organizations are using Microsoft's cloud platforms to power their digital transformation," Nadella said when the company reported its earnings for the first three months of this year.

Overhaul in tech

Global Equities research analyst Trip Chowdhry saw layoffs such as those taking place at Microsoft as symptoms of a technology industry undergoing a "major overhaul" caused by a shift to computing and online services being hosted in the internet cloud.

"This is not the end," Chowdhry predicted.

"At companies transitioning from the old world to the new world you will see layoffs accelerate; it's a slow and gradual and painful experience for them."

Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services are the dominant "super-clouds" for computing, according to the analyst.

With super-cloud computing platforms, resources can be focused on refining and supporting a single version of operating software instead of versions released every year or so to be installed on machines in homes or businesses, he reasoned.

"You look at Microsoft, and you realize that certain things that worked in the past are not gong to be relevant in the future," Chowdhry said.

Microsoft has been shifting to a cloud-based model under Nadella, as the industry moves away from packaged software that once was the core of its business.

Microsoft said revenue from its "Intelligent Cloud" rose 11 percent from a year earlier to $6.8 billion.

Microsoft is to release its earnings for the recently-ended quarter on July 20.

Microsoft's cloud platform, called Azure, faces competition from technology powerhouses Amazon and Google.

Each of the companies has also been investing in artificial intelligence which can make services hosted in the internet cloud more intuitive and insightful when it comes to handling data or catering to needs of users.

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft has announced thousands of jobs cuts in recent years, the most severe being 18,000 positions eliminated in 2014 related to its acquisition of Nokia and failed efforts in the smartphone market

The technology giant cut 7,800 jobs in 2015, and 4,700 last year.

Microsoft completed its $26 billion acquisition of the professional social network LinkedIn late last year as part of its new strategy.

Tags: microsoft, layoffs, cloud computing, software, artificial intelligence

 




Related Stories

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, seen in May 2017, has been refocusing what was once the largest technology company.

Microsoft plans to cut ‘thousands’ of jobs, 'majority outside US': report

Microsoft has notified some employees about the reductions, the source said.
07 Jul 2017 8:37 AM
Microsoft is implementing changes to better serve customers and partners, said a spokesperson.

Microsoft plans 'thousands' of job cuts to reorganise its salesforce: reports

Microsoft is planning layoffs as it refocuses its sales force on making the software colossus a pivotal part of businesses.
04 Jul 2017 7:56 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netanyahu gives Modi signed photo as parting gift of ‘deepest friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a demonstration of Gal-Mobile, a mobile seawater desalination unit at the Olga Beach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive: At 32, Ranveer is still a child on his birthday; complete details here

The actor, who is still a child at heart, and has conquered the audiences heart with his stellar performances.
 

Here's the simple way to have more sex in a relationship

A trip together seems to do the trick (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Orgasm buttons' to help people climax on demand may soon be a reality

People being treated for Parkinson's also claimed to experience sexual pleasure (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indian football team attains best FIFA ranking in 21 years

Under Stephen Constantine's reign, India have won 12 of their last 14 official games in international football. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

He'll have to talk about nepotism: Ranbir Kapoor on cousin Aadar Jain

Ranbir Kapoor snapped with cousin Aadar Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing six patents in iPhone, iPad

There has been long-running tension between Qualcomm and Apple over Qualcomm's practice of taking a cut of the total price of the phone in exchange for

Microsoft plans to cut ‘thousands’ of jobs, 'majority outside US': report

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, seen in May 2017, has been refocusing what was once the largest technology company.

China's LeEco founder resigns as chair of listed unit after public plea for patience

Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing said Jia Yueting will remain controlling shareholder without any role.

Improved cybersecurity must as cashless economy rises post-demonetisation

The results of Kaspersky Cybersecurity Index for the second half of 2016 revealed the top internet activity in India is online shopping.

New firewall can protect your phone from security threat

These components, referred to as
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham