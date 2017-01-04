Sundar Pichai shares key initiatives on SMEs at an event in Delhi

CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai is currently addressing the technology industry at an event in New Delhi . He is set to address key initiatives for small and medium enterprises of India . Information and Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad is also present at the event.

“At Google, we are excited about partnering the businesses to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital,” Google had issued a statement. The announcements in the event are expected to represent Google’s effort to connect more businesses online.

This isn’t the first time Pichai has visited India . His first visit was back in 2015 when he visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss possibilities of investment. His second visit started out as a private family holiday but soon ended with him announcing the “Google for India ” initiative.