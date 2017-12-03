search on deccanchronicle.com
WhatsApp's new feature to give more power to group admins

Published Dec 3, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
WhatsApp has reportedly submitted the ‘Restricted Groups’ setting via Google Play Programme in version 2.17.430.
Earlier, WhatsApp launched the picture-in-picture mode (PiP), where users can now play YouTube videos directly within the app.
Facebook owned messaging service WhatsApp is likely to add a new feature to its mobile app. The app will now offer the group administrators more power where they will be allowed to restrict all the members in the group from sending text messages or sharing pictures, videos, documents, GIFs etc.

According to WABetInfo, WhatsApp has submitted the ‘Restricted Groups’ setting via Google Play Programme in version 2.17.430. The new setting can only be activated by the group admins, and once restricted, other members will only be able to read admin’s message. However, the can use the ‘Message Admin’ button to message or share a file on the group. The admin will then approve the message before everyone else on the group can see the message.

"A group can be restricted once every 72 hours but thanks to the 2.17.430 beta, we discovered that WhatsApp will be finally able to change this value from the server," the website said.

Earlier, WhatsApp launched the picture-in-picture mode (PiP), where users can now play YouTube videos directly within the app. Now when you receive a YouTube link and click on it, the video will open within the app itself and float on the window. You can also navigate to another chat while watching the video.

