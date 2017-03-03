Gmail will now let you receive files up to 50MB

Sending size limits will remain the same at 25MB.

Gmail will now allow users to receive files attachments up to 50MB in emails, however, size limit for outgoing email is still restricted to 25MB.

In a blogpost on G Suit update, the team said, “Starting today, you will be able to receive emails of up to 50MB directly.” Of note, “sending size limits will remain the same at 25MB.”

The post made it clear that for larger attachments Google would prefer customers to use Drive, which supports non-document files of up to 5 terabytes in size.

The update is expected to roll out to users over the next few days.