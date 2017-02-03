Technology, In Other News

Apple closer to ‘Make in India’ iPhones

REUTERS
Published Feb 3, 2017, 9:13 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2017, 9:13 am IST
Karnataka government has welcomed a proposal from Apple to begin manufacturing operation.
Cupertino, California-based Apple, is keen to assemble its phones in India, one of the world's fastest growing smartphone markets.
 Cupertino, California-based Apple, is keen to assemble its phones in India, one of the world's fastest growing smartphone markets.

The government of the Indian state of Karnataka said on Thursday it welcomed a proposal from Apple to begin initial manufacturing operations in the state, in a sign the tech company is slowly moving forward with plans to assemble iPhones in the country.

"Apple's intentions to manufacture in Bengaluru will foster cutting edge technology eco system and supply chain development in the state, which are critical for India to compete globally," the government of the south Indian state said in a statement.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters, however, that no deal, or memorandum of understanding had so far been finalised with the Karnataka government.

The person, who asked not to be named, said if Apple did go ahead with plans to begin assembling the iPhone, it was likely to do so initially at a plant being set up by its Taiwanese manufacturing partner Wistron Corp at Peenya on the outskirts of the tech hub of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Apple was not immediately reachable for comment.

Cupertino, California-based Apple, is keen to assemble its phones in India, one of the world's fastest growing smartphone markets.

Apple representatives met with federal and state government officials in India last week, as it is lobbying hard for a raft of tax and sourcing concessions from India, before it begins to assemble iPhones in the country.

Following the meetings, Apple said it appreciated the open and constructive dialogue it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.

Any final decision around manufacturing in India however, is likely to still be contingent on the government's willingness to concede ground on the concessions sought by the company.

Last month, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said India would consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind."

On its part, the government of Karnataka said on Thursday it was "committed to new initiatives in any sector for manufacturing and will provide a conducive environment for investment."

Tags: apple, iphone, manufacturing unit

Entertainment Gallery

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Manisha Koirala were seen at the launch of Govinda's new film 'Aa Gaya Hero' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Former co-stars Shilpa, Manisha come out for Govinda's new film
Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari and other stars were seen at the Saraswati Pooja organised by Anurag Basu on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Aditi, Pritam, others attend Anurag Basu's Saraswati Pooja
Celebrities came out in their stylish best while walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, Sonakshi, other stars sizzle on LFW ramp
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam grooved with students at Mithibai College in Mumbai to promote 'Kaabil' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kaabil stars Hrithik and Yami show off their cool moves at Mumbai college
Bollywood stars was snapped by shutterbugs at various places on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Hrithik, Ranveer, Katrina, other stars justify their fashionable tag
Several celebrities from Bollywood were seen at a style awards organised by a Marathi newspaper on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Sonam, Tiger, Radhika, others make fashion statement at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

75-year-old Nazi submarine found off Azores: German research team

The discovery was announced Thursday, exactly 75 years after the submarine was scuttled by its commander following a clash with the British destroyer HMS Westcott.
 

Chennai: Live cockroach removed from woman’s nose

Dean Dr. Ponnumbala Namasivayam holds the container with the dead cockroach found in a patient’s nose at Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. Patient Selvi, head of the ENT department M. N. Shankar and Resident Medical Officer Dr Ramesh look on.
 

Now, free WiFi at Meenakshi Amman temple

Wifi flyer at temple
 

Snapped: SRK's son Aryan Khan steps out for a boys' night out!

The picture found its way on the internet and started to trend.
 

Indian storekeeper becomes Dubai millionaire

Padmanabhan is a regular participant in the millionaire promotion, purchased his winning ticket online. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

4-month-old baby becomes part of UK Brexit history

Britain on Wednesday moved one step closer to a final separation from the EU as members of the UK parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing the government to begin Brexit negotiations. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by US authorities

In a separate statement, the company said it was immediately replacing the unit's chief executive Paul Margis, who has headed the company since 2005, with his deputy Hideo Nakano.

Samsung Electronics may build US plant for home appliances

Samsung declined to comment on whether it has any specific plans to add production facilities in the US but said it has already made significant investments in the country.

Strong iPhone 7 sales 'a bridge' to Apple's next upgrade

At the day's high, more than $36 billion was added to the company's market value.

Apple may be working on a new chipset

Bloomberg says that the chip “may” debut in an upgraded MacBook Pro that’s being planned for later this year.

ASUS Republic of Gamers unveils compact gaming notebook at Indian Gaming Show 2017

The outer cover is stylishly brushed black aluminium with an illuminated ROG logo. The notebook is cooled by a state-of-the-art intelligent Cooling Overdrive system which gives customized fan speeds for better user-centric thermal management.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham