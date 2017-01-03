Now, apply for Haj using an app

The mobile app is available on Google Play store.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi yesterday launched a mobile application which will provide information and facilitate e-payments for the pilgrimage, which gives a digital push to the Haj application process for the first time.

"It is for the first time that Haj application process is going to be digital," Naqvi said during the launch of the event.

"This is a major initiative in the government's 'Digital India' programme," he added.

Naqvi further stated that the Central Government has been encouraging online applications for the next Haj also, so that people can get an opportunity for the pilgrimage with complete transparency and comfort.

The mobile app will be available on Google Play store.

The next Haj schedule has already been announced. The last date for submitting applications is January 24.

Applying for Haj, enquiry and information, news and updates and e-payment are the main features of the app. The application can be made directly on the app.

Five adults and two infants can apply as a group. A PDF copy of the form will go to the applicant's email.

After affixing the photo, the printout with documents is to be sent to the state Haj committees. Registration fees can also be paid through this app.

The website also lists "Do's and Don'ts" for the Haj pilgrimage and also a film informing about various aspects of the pilgrimage.

Last year, about 45,843 people had applied for Haj online, which was about 11 percent of total applications received from across the nation for the pilgrimage.