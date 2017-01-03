Technology, In Other News

Now, apply for Haj using an app

ANI
Published Jan 3, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 12:09 pm IST
Five adults and two infants can apply as a group.
The mobile app is available on Google Play store.
 The mobile app is available on Google Play store.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi yesterday launched a mobile application which will provide information and facilitate e-payments for the pilgrimage, which gives a digital push to the Haj application process for the first time.

"It is for the first time that Haj application process is going to be digital," Naqvi said during the launch of the event.

"This is a major initiative in the government's 'Digital India' programme," he added.

Naqvi further stated that the Central Government has been encouraging online applications for the next Haj also, so that people can get an opportunity for the pilgrimage with complete transparency and comfort.

The mobile app will be available on Google Play store.

The next Haj schedule has already been announced. The last date for submitting applications is January 24.

It is for the first time that Haj application process is going to be digital.

The Centre has been encouraging online applications for the next Haj so that people can get an opportunity for the pilgrimage with complete transparency and comfort.

Applying for Haj, enquiry and information, news and updates and e-payment are the main features of the app. The application can be made directly on the app.

Five adults and two infants can apply as a group. A PDF copy of the form will go to the applicant's email.

After affixing the photo, the printout with documents is to be sent to the state Haj committees. Registration fees can also be paid through this app.

The website also lists "Do's and Don'ts" for the Haj pilgrimage and also a film informing about various aspects of the pilgrimage.

Last year, about 45,843 people had applied for Haj online, which was about 11 percent of total applications received from across the nation for the pilgrimage.

Tags: haj, mobile app, google play store

Lifestyle Gallery

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records
The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman's butt implants pop out at concert, footage goes viral

Taking the 'I don't care' approach to a new level (Photo: Instagram)
 

Piers Morgan gets trolled despite thanking Virender Sehwag

Piers Morgan was the target of the Indian Twitter users once again, despite thanking Virender Sehwag. (Photo: AFP)
 

DC Exclusive: After jewellery line, Salman Khan to launch ‘Being Human’ bikes

Salman launched 'Being Human' in the year 2007 and has since been actively involved in charitable works.
 

Now, apply for Haj using an app

The mobile app is available on Google Play store.
 

Deepika says ‘see you soon’ to Vin Diesel in Hindi, is he coming to India?

In her recent post on Twitter, the actress may have revealed that Vin is possibly headed for a trip to India.
 

Indian software engineer uses Facebook to bring home country’s stolen idols

Facebook and other social media to identify religious artefacts stolen from temples around the country and secure their return. (representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

BHIM downloaded 3 mn times, top app in India

The app, which can be downloaded from Google Playstore, is currently available in Hindi and English, and support for more languages is expected soon.

HTC confirms next flagship to be called ‘U Ultra’

The company shared a teaser poster ahead of its 12 January launch.

Tech show looks beyond 'smart,' to new 'realities'

CES is scheduled to take place between January 5 and 8, 2017.

Indian software engineer uses Facebook to bring home country’s stolen idols

Facebook and other social media to identify religious artefacts stolen from temples around the country and secure their return. (representational image)

Mobile app for Indian Merchant Navy officers launched

The app is aimed at connecting the maritime fraternity across the country to facilitate and enable Indian merchant navy officers to share comments, knowledge and other things related to their profession
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham