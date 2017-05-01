Samsung parental control app teaches etiquette to kids

That is similar to Google naming their next build of Android ‘Galaxy’ instead of the widely predicted Oreo.

If you want to make sure your kids aren’t watching porn on the Samsung handset you got them, then you are in luck. The manufacturer has a new parental control app confusingly called Samsung Marshmallow.

That is similar to Google naming their next build of Android ‘Galaxy’ instead of the widely predicted Oreo. The real goal of the app is to train your kids so that they know when it is the right time to use the phone, and when it is time to put it down.

With the app Samsung Marshmallow, kids can develop their own usage plans, with certain fixed targets to achieve on proper smartphone etiquette. With the app, the kids will earn Marshmallow points when they use the phone the right way, but will lose points if they do something wrong. When enough points are accumulated, children can ask their parents for a gift card to use in the gift shop.

A child is also eligible to earn Marshmallow points when they use their smartphone properly and loses the points when he does not. A child can set daily smartphone usage limits themselves. Also, parents are allowed to choose apps which they do not want their child to use from the apps installed on the child’s smartphone.

Parents can set bedtimes to make sure the child has a good night’s sleep. The Marshmallow mode allows a child to use only 8 apps. Parents can reduce smartphone usage in Marshmallow mode. In a home with Marshmallow, a day’s smartphone usage status is provided. Both the parents and child can check daily and weekly reports for more detailed usage information.

Marshmallow also provides badges and extra bonus Marshmallow points when a child observes smartphone usage rules. The Samsung Marshmallow app is available for the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, Galaxy S6/S6 Edge/S6 Edge+, Galaxy S5, Note 5, Note 4, Galaxy A5/A7/A8/A9, and the Samsung Galaxy J3/J5/J7.