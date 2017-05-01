Technology, In Other News

Samsung parental control app teaches etiquette to kids

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 1, 2017, 9:00 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 9:03 am IST
This app has nothing to do with Android Marshmallow however
That is similar to Google naming their next build of Android ‘Galaxy’ instead of the widely predicted Oreo.
 That is similar to Google naming their next build of Android ‘Galaxy’ instead of the widely predicted Oreo.

If you want to make sure your kids aren’t watching porn on the Samsung handset you got them, then you are in luck. The manufacturer has a new parental control app confusingly called Samsung Marshmallow.

That is similar to Google naming their next build of Android ‘Galaxy’ instead of the widely predicted Oreo. The real goal of the app is to train your kids so that they know when it is the right time to use the phone, and when it is time to put it down.

With the app Samsung Marshmallow, kids can develop their own usage plans, with certain fixed targets to achieve on proper smartphone etiquette. With the app, the kids will earn Marshmallow points when they use the phone the right way, but will lose points if they do something wrong. When enough points are accumulated, children can ask their parents for a gift card to use in the gift shop.

A child is also eligible to earn Marshmallow points when they use their smartphone properly and loses the points when he does not. A child can set daily smartphone usage limits themselves. Also, parents are allowed to choose apps which they do not want their child to use from the apps installed on the child’s smartphone.

Parents can set bedtimes to make sure the child has a good night’s sleep. The Marshmallow mode allows a child to use only 8 apps. Parents can reduce smartphone usage in Marshmallow mode. In a home with Marshmallow, a day’s smartphone usage status is provided. Both the parents and child can check daily and weekly reports for more detailed usage information.

Marshmallow also provides badges and extra bonus Marshmallow points when a child observes smartphone usage rules. The Samsung Marshmallow app is available for the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, Galaxy S6/S6 Edge/S6 Edge+, Galaxy S5, Note 5, Note 4, Galaxy A5/A7/A8/A9, and the Samsung Galaxy J3/J5/J7.

Tags: samsung, marshmallow, app, parental control

Lifestyle Gallery

Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Microsoft creates 'Dubai Font' typeface for the city

Computers showing the

Beware of this game app which urges you to commit suicide

The game purportedly begins with a teenager being given a series of tasks to complete by an anonymous “master” over a period of 50 days.

CIA's tool can trace journalists, whistleblowers, reports Wikileaks

The released version of the document is dated March 1st 2016 and marked as classified until 2066.

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)

Google, Facebook duped into sending $100 million to this conman

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham