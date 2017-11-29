Innovations take centre stage at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five out-of-the-box thinkers were picked by NITI Aayog and given slots to display their innovative products at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.

One of those chosen is Ashwin Srisailam, a monk for 17 years, who worked as an ‘emotional intelligence adviser’ to the late Michael Jackson and currently works with noted musician AR Rahman.

Mr Srisailam has developed a visual reality headset especially meant for critically stressed and depressed individuals. He told Deccan Chronicle, “Ahhaa (the name of his startup) works on a different platform to deliver mind education and relaxation. We have an app where people can log in and view, read content in connection to their situation, a personal space (experts will be available to help as per the individual) and a visual reality headset, where people will be shown serene location to help reduce stress. The music in the video has been given by Mr AR Rahman. The content will transform and positively impact the person. Looking at the global market, the world has 3.2 billion workers who are unwell in mind, body and soul.”

Another of the innovative thinkers chosen is Hussain Harianawala, co-founder of Hyperloop India, a multi-stake holder comprising 60 students.

“The Hyperloop (three-wheeled wholly covered vehicle) is a new way to move people or things anywhere quickly, safely, on-demand and with minimal impact to the environment.

“The system accelerates a passenger or cargo at airline speed. Hyperloop India is the first and only team from India, and one of the two from Asia that has been selected to build and race their Hyperloop pod on the Spacex track.”

The other three selected are Tarun Mehta of Ather Energy, a Bengaluru based firm that developed the first ever smart electric connected scooter, and Kaushik Mudda and Naveen Jain, for their 5 access hybrid manufacturing machine.

All five were selected on the basis of the global acceptance of their product. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ms Ivanka Trump were introduced to the five innovators before they addressed the GES.