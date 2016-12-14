Apple AirPod headphones available for sale

Apple AirPods has been priced at $159, and will cost Rs 15,400 in India.

Apple said on Tuesday its wireless AirPod headphones were now available through its website, two months after the company delayed their launch for unexplained reasons.

Apple also said delivery of AirPods would start next week along with sales at Apple Stores, Apple-authorized resellers and select carriers.

Apple unveiled the AirPod, which is priced at $159 (Rs 15,400 in India), at the launch of the latest iPhone in September. The wireless AirPods traditionally aimed to compensate for the removal of headphone jack from the iPhon 7.

The launch delay was widely seen as a rare marketing slip-up by the company, coming as it did just before the start of the holiday shopping season.

Apple had said it needed more time to make the device ready before putting it on the market. They said, “We don't believe in shipping a product before it's ready, and we need a little more time before AirPods are ready for our customers.”