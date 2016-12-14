Technology, Gadgets

Apple AirPod headphones available for sale

REUTERS
Published Dec 14, 2016, 7:38 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 8:12 am IST
Apple had said it needed more time to make the device ready before putting it on the market.
Apple AirPods has been priced at $159, and will cost Rs 15,400 in India.
 Apple AirPods has been priced at $159, and will cost Rs 15,400 in India.

Apple said on Tuesday its wireless AirPod headphones were now available through its website, two months after the company delayed their launch for unexplained reasons.

Apple also said delivery of AirPods would start next week along with sales at Apple Stores, Apple-authorized resellers and select carriers.

Apple unveiled the AirPod, which is priced at $159 (Rs 15,400 in India), at the launch of the latest iPhone in September. The wireless AirPods traditionally aimed to compensate for the removal of headphone jack from the iPhon 7.

The launch delay was widely seen as a rare marketing slip-up by the company, coming as it did just before the start of the holiday shopping season.

Apple had said it needed more time to make the device ready before putting it on the market. They said, “We don't believe in shipping a product before it's ready, and we need a little more time before AirPods are ready for our customers.”

Tags: apple, airpods, iphone 7, wireless headphones

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
 

World's longest human chain to be formed in Bihar supporting liquor ban

The human chain will be formed to herald the second phase of a campaign in support of prohibition, he said at a workshop of the JD(U) in Patna. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Pic: Salman Khan films a new song for Tubelight, happily dances with the crew!

One of the pictures posted by Kabir Khan on social media.
 

Watch: Jayant Yadav answers as R Ashwin turns interviewer

Both the off-spinners talked about cricket and Jayant Yadav’s batting in the fourth Test. (Photo: Screengrab/BCCI)
 

On Smita Patil’s death anniversary, Prateik gets emotional remembering his mother

Prateik Babbar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Gadgets

OnePlus 3T now available for sale for Amazon Prime members

OnePlus 3T will be available in Gunmental and Soft Gold colour.

PNY releases VK-11K/VK-15K power banks for India

The VK-11K and VK-15K Power Banks will be available in India and can be purchased through online stores or local mobile gadget outlets with one year limited warranty.

Xiaomi Mi VR Play headset launched, priced at Rs 999

Xiaomi Mi VR Play is available for sale on the company’s official website.

Apple AirPod shipments to be delayed further

Apple AirPods

That cheap charger you bought could cost you heavily

A country like India is a rising market power with vast untapped potential for unbranded, low priced chargers, cables, surge protectors, adapters, among others and has a great potential for its growth in the coming years.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham