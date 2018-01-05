search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Gadgets

Amazon Alexa will soon help you cook too

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 11:11 am IST
AI is literally taking over almost every field and your kitchen seems to be the next target.
While this hands-off approach is a really smart move for making life easier, not many kitchen appliances support the feature.
 While this hands-off approach is a really smart move for making life easier, not many kitchen appliances support the feature.

Amazon recently announced that its voice assistant service Alexa is all set to become your new cooking partner. And this will be of use especially when you want to heat something in the microwave or oven. The user could simply instruct Alexa to do a certain task like preheating the oven and expected it to be done.

Well, while Alexa can maintain cooking timers on the Echo devices, we are speaking about smart appliances here with Alexa's AI built right into it.

 

In this process your oven will have to support the same technology — in short, be a smart appliance. While this hands-off approach is a really smart move for making life easier, not many kitchen appliances currently support the feature.

Amazon has announced Alexa to now have a cooking capability, which is part of a Smart Home Skill API. Using this API, developers can now create programs and insert recipes that can help Alexa communicate with smart ovens and help you cook. 

Amazon, on their blog post this week, said, "Now you can build skills to enable customers in the US to control their microwave ovens using Alexa. Support for other cooking devices, such as conventional ovens, is coming soon. Cooking capabilities will also be available in other countries soon."

Whirlpool has developed an Alexa-skill-learning oven which uses the Smart Home Skill API for its connected microwave ovens, which will be launched soon. The skill enables customers to easily configure, start, and operate their connected Whirlpool microwaves. Customers can ask Alexa to set microwave cook times, modes, power levels, and more instead of using the traditional and often confusing microwave experience.

Alexa-capable ovens could soon see their way into the market in the near future. GE Appliances, Kenmore, LG, and Samsung are presently working on using the cooking capabilities in the Smart Home Skill API to let customers control their ovens and more appliances using Alexa in the future.

Additionally, Amazon also announced that the Alexa Fund, their venture capital arm, has invested in June Life, makers of the June Oven, a countertop smart oven that makes cooking easier, faster, and tastier. Amazon is excited about the innovations June is bringing to the smart kitchen, including their existing Alexa skill, and look forward to what they will create when the support for ovens in the Smart Home Skill API is introduced.

Tags: artificial intelligence, alexa, amazon, microwave, oven


Related Stories

LG to have Google’s Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa built in for their future TVs
Amazon Echo review: Hey Alexa!


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Iceland holds the torch for gender equality, illegalises paying men more

The move is part of a bid to eradicate the gender pay gap by 2022 in the Nordic nation where 38 per cent of parliamentarians are female - above the global average - including Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. (Photo: AFP)
 

18-year-old girl attempts Guinness world record for painting with her feet

She recently attempted a Guinness world record by painting 140 square metres of roses and leaves with her feet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

CEO Zuckerberg sets 2018 goal: 'fix' Facebook

Zuckerberg said that spread of hate speech on social media, use of Facebook by Russia and other countries to disseminate propaganda and criticism that the platform can be an addictive waste of time.
 

Novel sperm-sorting device could improve IVF success

Traditional sperm-sorting methods used in IVF treatments select sperm that are the fastest swimmers. (Representational Image)
 

Protein rich breakfast can help you lose weight

Revolving your morning meal around whole foods such as lean meats, eggs and legumes could keep you fuller for long and increase fat loss when combined with regular exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Did KKR not retain Gautam Gambhir due to money-matters?

Gautam Gambhir, who has 4132 runs against his name from 148 IPL games, is the fourth highest run-getter in IPL, behind Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Gadgets

Apple tweaks Siri for its smart HomePod

To recall, Apple was expected to launch it's HomePod smart speaker in December 2017. The combination of premium speaker and Siri is now expected to come to market early in 2018.

Plextor to launch their first NAND SSD M9Pe series at CES 2018

The company offers three storage capacities – 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants.

ASUS announces AiMesh whole-home Wi-Fi

AiMesh-enabled routers retain all their original networking features and capabilities — including ASUS AiProtection, Adaptive QoS, and Parental Controls.

This futuristic ‘metalens’ to replace conventional camera lenses?

The laboratory research was published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology on January 1, 2018. It states that the technology might make its way to cameras, phones, and VR headsets and allow them to tuck in large lenses that take up less space. (Representational image)

LG to have Google’s Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa built in for their future TVs

LG plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) for all their electronics including televisions, refrigerators and other home appliances.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham