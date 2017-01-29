 LIVE !  :  Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have 31 Grand Slam titles between them. (Photo: AFP) Live, Australian Open final: Nadal fights back, breaks Federer in second set
 
Sports, Tennis

Live, Australian Open final: Nadal fights back, breaks Federer in second set

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
Score: Roger Federer wins the first set 6-4, Rafael Nadal 3-0 up in second set.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have 31 Grand Slam titles between them. (Photo: AFP)
2nd Set: Roger Federer 0-2 Rafael Nadal

Nadal seems to have shaken off the rust as he fights back immediately to break Federer's opening service game.

1st Set: Roger Federer 6-4 Rafael Nadal

He's looked slick so far and his reward for it is winning the first set. Roger Federer takes it 6-4.

1st Set: Roger Federer 4-3 Rafael Nadal

Federer breaks Nadal's serve with some aggressive stroke-play forcing the Spaniard into a couple of unforced errors.

1st Set: Roger Federer 2-3 Rafael Nadal

Some great exhibition of top-class serving by Roger Federer in that stretch of play. However, Rafa Nadal also came back strongly with good serves of his own.

1st Set: Roger Federer 1-2 Rafael Nadal

Both players hold their serves. Nadal seems to be very tight with his serve, while Federer had a little trouble getting his first service game out of the way.

1st Set: Roger Federer 0-1 Rafael Nadal

Nadal takes the first serve, and makes a strong start to the match. Federer did not even manage to get a single point in that game.

Melbourne: The big day is upon us as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to reprise one of the greatest rivalries in modern day sport.

At the beginning of the tournament, nobody in their right mind would have expected the two legends to make the finals let alone against each other. But sport has always shown a sense of theatre when it comes to things like these and this is no different.

After Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic made early exits, fans have been waiting with bated breath, hoping against all hope that they could see Federer and Nadal crossing swords in a Grand Slam final again. And they have got their wish.

 

Tags: rafael nadal, roger federer, australian open

