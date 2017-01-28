 LIVE !  :  The Williams sisters have gone on to mesmerise the Tennis world, winning a total of 29 times between themselves. (Photo: AP) Australian Open final LIVE, Serena Williams takes 1st set 6-4, Venus struggles
 
Sports, Tennis

Australian Open final LIVE, Serena Williams takes 1st set 6-4, Venus struggles

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 2:53 pm IST
Score: Serena Williams overcomes her demons to take the first set 6-4.
The Williams sisters have gone on to mesmerise the Tennis world, winning a total of 29 times between themselves. (Photo: AP)
 The Williams sisters have gone on to mesmerise the Tennis world, winning a total of 29 times between themselves. (Photo: AP)

1st Set: Serena Williams 6-4 Venus Williams

Brilliant serving by Serena. She seems to have found her rhythm after struggling initially. Venus gave little away in the first set, but the brilliance of Serena was clear to see towards the end.

1st Set: Serena Williams 5-4 Venus Williams

Venus came up with some impressive serves, to hold her service game against her sister, who still holds the upper hand. Serena to serve for the set.

1st Set: Serena Williams 4-3 Venus Williams

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has found her way back into the match, as she breaks her sister to take the lead. While Serena still seems to be struggling with her serve, it will be interesting to see whether Venus can recover from this.

1st Set: Serena Williams 3-3 Venus Williams

Both the players have finally been able to hold their serve. While Venus is playing a water-tight game, Serena still seems to be fighting her demons. However, the latter did well to hold her serve this time.

1st Set: Serena Williams 2-2 Venus Williams

The service breaks continue. Serena seems to be struggling with her serve. It will be interesting to see whether it is a mental block, or whether it is the wind.

1st Set: Serena Williams 2-1 Venus Williams

Service breaks seem to be in fashion today. Neither of the players has held her serve as of yet. Serena has broken her sister twice, while Venus has broken just once.

Melbourne: The Williams sisters have rolled back the years with their performance in the 2017 edition of the Australian Open, evoking memories when both Serena and Venus dominated the world of women’s tennis.

The first time the two sisters had played at the Melbourne, it was still the 20th century, and Venus and Serena were two teenagers playing in a tour match, trying to make a name for themselves in the world of Tennis.

(Photo: Australian Open Twitter)(Photo: Australian Open Twitter)

Since then, the Williams sisters have gone on to mesmerise the tennis world, winning a total of 29 times between themselves.

Other than the fact that she will be playing against her sister, Serena Williams will have the additional motivation of eclipsing the legendary Steffi Graf with regards to the number of women’s singles Grand Slam titles won. Williams is now level with Graf with 22 Slams.

Meanwhile, Venus, who has seven major titles to her name, will be looking to get one step closer to achieving a career grand slam. She is yet to win the Australian Open and the French Open.

Serena has been the more successful of the two sisters, not only with regards to the number of Slams won, but also with regards to the head-to-head record between the two sisters, who have faced each other 27 times so far in competitive tennis. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has won 16 of these ties, while Venus has won 11.

Serena’s head-to-head record against her sister in the Grand Slam finals is even more impressive – 6-2.

Tags: serena williams, venus williams, australian open

Related Stories

It will a special occasion for Serena Williams as she is unexpectedly facing Venus Williams, whom few had tipped to reach the final aged 36 and after years of illness and injury problems. (Photo: AFP)

Australian Open: History beckons for Serena, Venus in the way

A seventh Melbourne triumph for Serena Williams will finally push her past Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 major titles
28 Jan 2017 10:47 AM
Serena Williams was frustrated by her inability to find her A-game as she went down 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to 72nd-ranked Madison Brengle. (Photo: AP)

Serena, Venus Williams forced out of ASB Classic

Venus Williams withdrew from the tournament with an arm injury ahead of her scheduled second-round match.
04 Jan 2017 2:59 PM

World Gallery

They came by the busload, from cities in places like Iowa, Louisiana and North Dakota. Some felt inspired to march for the first time, while others were veterans of the annual event.

In pics: The 44th-annual 'March for Life' in Washington DC
Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball in Washington.

From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said. (Photo: AP)

Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, scores dead
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BO day 3: SRK's Raees picks up speed while Hrithik's Kaabil barely manages to survive

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' has already crossed 50 crore mark at the box office.
 

Watch: Maaya’s depiction of bondage sex is a mighty bold move and exudes lust!

Stills from the trailer of 'Maaya'.
 

Australian Open final LIVE, Serena Williams takes 1st set 6-4, Venus struggles

The Williams sisters have gone on to mesmerise the Tennis world, winning a total of 29 times between themselves. (Photo: AP)
 

In industry, people you’re close to want to control you: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
 

India vs England, 2nd T20: Combination woes for Kohli, India gear up to save series

After receiving a sound thrashing in the first T20 International at Kanpur, Virat Kohli-led India's first aim will be to keep the series alive. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Taylor Swift looks vampy in 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' song featuring Zayn

Stills from the video
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

Australian Open: History beckons for Serena, Venus in the way

It will a special occasion for Serena Williams as she is unexpectedly facing Venus Williams, whom few had tipped to reach the final aged 36 and after years of illness and injury problems. (Photo: AFP)

Rafael Nadal sets up Australian Open final against Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open title in 2009. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open: Rafa Nadal’s number 1 fan, Roger Federer, awaits for final showdown

Sania Mirza, Ivan Dodig storm into Australian Open mixed doubles final

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, who defeated Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 in the semifinals, next face the winners of the other semifinal between Elina Svitolina and Chris Guccione and the combo of Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal. (Photo: AP)

Roger Federer fights off Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

Federer served out the match to love, setting up a chance for his 18th grand slam title against Rafa Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham