Sports, Tennis

Rafael Nadal sets up Australian Open final against Roger Federer

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2017, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 8:10 pm IST
Rafael Nadal overcame Grigor Dimitrov in five sets and will now face Roger Federer in the Australian Open final.
Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open title in 2009. (Photo: AP)
 Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open title in 2009. (Photo: AP)

Melbourne: It took almost five hours but in the end, Rafael Nadal did honour his end of the deal to face Roger Federer in a dream final after beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in the second semifinal of the Australian Open.

Ninth seed Nadal is into his first major final since 2014 overcoming one of the tournament favourites Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals after beating Gaël Monfils in the fourth round, before his win over over Dimitrov.

It was a gruelling encounter as Nadal was pegged back twice by Dimitrov, the Bulgarian’s serve holding him in good stead. But the 30-year-old Spaniard fought back, winning the fifth and final set to eventually dispose of the No. 15 seed in what was only the latter’s second ever Grand Slam semifinal.

Nadal and Federer will meet in a Grand Slam final for the first time since the 2011 French Open final - which Nadal won – but the pair will now be reunited as all eyes will be on the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.

Tags: australian open, rafael nadal, grigor dimitrov, roger federer

Nation Gallery

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 68th Republic Day parade
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium with 6GB RAM tipped to feature ceramic body

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it won’t be launching the smartphone at MWC, meaning the company will have a separate event for the Mi 6 launch.
 

Restaurant gives 25% 'seen rat' discount to customer for spotting rodent

The manager said they don't have rodents (Photo: Facebook)
 

WhatsApp lets you track your friends in real-time

Talking about how the feature works, there are ones with privacy implications for WhatsApp users.
 

Couple takes the plunge with first ever undersea wedding in Kerala

They underwent two days of training before the wedding (Photo: YouTube)
 

New Chrome extension designed to troll Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Ladies’ finger, capsicum, noodles, grapes and balloons appear as party symbols in UP

Representational image (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

Australian Open: Rafa Nadal’s number 1 fan, Roger Federer, awaits for final showdown

Sania Mirza, Ivan Dodig storm into Australian Open mixed doubles final

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, who defeated Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 in the semifinals, next face the winners of the other semifinal between Elina Svitolina and Chris Guccione and the combo of Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal. (Photo: AP)

Roger Federer fights off Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

Federer served out the match to love, setting up a chance for his 18th grand slam title against Rafa Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov. (Photo: AP)

Leander Paes- Martina Hingis knocked out of Australian Open

Leander Paes and Martina Hingis lost 3-6, 2-6 against the Australian pair of Sam Groth and Samantha Stosur in a quarterfinal match that lasted 55 minutes. (Photo: AP)

Serena Williams sets up dream Australian Open final against sister Venus

Serena Williams has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham