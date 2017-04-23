Sports, Tennis

Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas clinch Monte Carlo doubles title

ANI
Published Apr 23, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
After going down in the second set, Rohan Bopanna and ablo Cuevas rebounded strongly to register a 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 win.
In the super tiebreaker, it was all Bopanna and Cuevas as they took a 6-0 lead and did not leave any room for a comeback. (Photo: AFP)
 In the super tiebreaker, it was all Bopanna and Cuevas as they took a 6-0 lead and did not leave any room for a comeback. (Photo: AFP)

Monte Carlo: Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas defeated seventh-seeded Spaniards Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez to clinch the men's doubles title of Monte Carlo Masters here on Sunday.

After going down in the second set, the Indo-Uruguayan pair rebounded strongly to register a 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 win in the summit clash that lasted 74 minutes.

In the first set, Bopanna and Cuevas broke their opponents' serve to go 3-1 up. They held on to their lead from there and closed out the set in 28 minutes.

In the second set, the Indo-Uruguayan pair lost serve early to fall behind 1-3 and eventually lost the set in 35 minutes.

However, in the super tiebreaker, it was all Bopanna and Cuevas as they took a 6-0 lead and did not leave any room for Feliciano and Marc Lopez, ultimately winning the tie breaker in just 11 minutes.

Bopanna, who adds to his Chennai Open crown (with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan) this year, is now 16-24 lifetime in doubles finals and 4-4 in ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title matches.

Cuevas improved to 7-7 in team finals, also adding a second trophy in 2017 to his Rio Open presented by Claro run (with Carreno Busta).

Tags: rohan bopanna, pablo cuevas, monte carlo open

Related Stories

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas have now set up a clash against the French team of Hugo Nys and Romain Arneodo for a place in the summit showdown. (Photo: AFP)

Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas struggles into Monte Carlo semis

Rafael Nadal continued his rich vein of form as he swept aside Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 6-4 to storm into the last four.
22 Apr 2017 11:06 AM
Mahesh Bhupathi had picked Rohan Bopanna ahead of Leander Paes to play against Uzbekistan and defended his decision. (Photo: PTI)

Leander Paes should not sulk; Rohan Bopanna is No 1 doubles player: Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh Bhupathi said Leander Paes was conveyed in advance that his place was not confirmed in final four.
09 Apr 2017 9:18 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput was among the surprise guests as the team of the film ‘Half Girlfriend’ partied together late Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant joins Arjun-Shraddha as Half Girlfriend team parties together
Bollywood celebrities were snapped at businessman Sunny Dewan’s bash that took place in Mumbai late Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Sidharth, Saif-Kareena party together at Sunny Dewan’s bash
Celebrities showed up in big numbers, turning a head too many, at director Zoya Akhtar's private bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zoya Akhtar throws a party and the who's who of Bollywood showed up
Bollywood stars were spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport, events and other locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Tamannaah, Rana, Farhan, Disha, others step out in style
Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan was the star attraction along with other stars at the GR8 Women Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Lindsay Lohan, Esha, Vaani, look stunning at awards event
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday lent his support to a campaign towards the importance of cleanliness in the country. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan spreads awareness about Swachh Bharat at event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The dangerous trend of removing condoms during sex called 'stealthing'

Women felt violated but didn't know if it counts as rape (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tamil Nadu teacher sells jewelry to give better facilities to students

She ensures that her students are fluent in English (Photo: Facebook)
 

KRK apologises to Mohanlal post backlash against Chhota Bheem reference

Expected to be the country's most expensive film yet, the makers are eying a 2020 release for 'Randamoozham'.
 

Massive snake falls through big hole in roof in Australia

The snake didn't create much trouble for people who came to relocate it because it was full (Photo: Facebook)
 

Dil Dhadakne Do reunion: Priyanka Chopra catches up with Ranveer and Zoya

Ranveer Singh shared the selfie on his official Instagram account.
 

Video: Lizard's thrilling face off with snake to save friend goes viral

The lizard does manage to make the snake loosen its grip (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

ITF launch Ilie Nastase investigation after comments on Serena Williams unborn baby

Romanian Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase allegedly made a derogatory comment about Serena Williams' unborn child. (Photo: AP)

Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas struggles into Monte Carlo semis

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas have now set up a clash against the French team of Hugo Nys and Romain Arneodo for a place in the summit showdown. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: Loud sex sounds stop pro tennis match in Florida

Spectators laughed along, particularly when the sounds grew even louder as player Frances Tiafoe readied a serve. (Photo: Screengrab)

Tennis superstar Serena Williams confirms pregnancy

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament singles title at the Australian Open in January. (Photo: AP)

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer to play at Swiss Indoors Basel

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have renewed their rivalries this year, since the Australian Open final. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham