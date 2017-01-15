Sports, Tennis

Sania Mirza’s attire un-Islamic: Muslim cleric

Mirza has often come under the scanner, as religious fanatics criticise her for not wearing a burqa.
Sania Mirza has continued to impress on the court, after making it to the finals of the Sydney international with Barbara Styrcova. (Photo: AFP)
 Sania Mirza has continued to impress on the court, after making it to the finals of the Sydney international with Barbara Styrcova. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Sania Mirza has come under criticism from a Muslim cleric, who believes that the Indian tennis star’s on-court attire is un-Islamic.

Mirza has often come under the scanner from fundamental elements, especially on social media, as religious fanatics criticise her for not wearing a burqa.

This time, Muslim cleric Sajid Rashid jumped the wagon, criticising the ace tennis player for her attire.

“If a sport requires women to drop their burqas, then women should not take part in the sport,” said the cleric on a television show called ‘Fatah ka Fatwa’

“Do you think Sania Mirza’s attire is legal? Is it legal? It is sexual and hence, un-Islamic,” ranted Rashid on the show, where the main point of the debate was “Is the Burqa a must for all Muslim women?”

Recently, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami also came in for some criticism on social media, after he posted pictures of himself and his wife with their daughter.

Shami received a lot of support from the cricketing community after these outbursts  on social media, with former India star Mohammad Kaif being one of the first cricketers to come to his aid.

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza has continued to impress on the court, after making it to the finals of the Sydney international with Barbara Styrcova. The 30-year-old star also won her first trophy of the season in Brisbane with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

