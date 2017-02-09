 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli, Mushfiqur Rahim. (Photo: AFP) Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh Test: India to bat first in Hyderabad
 
Tax department summons Sania Mirza for tax evasion

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 9, 2017, 8:19 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 9:24 am IST
Service tax department asked Sania Mirza to appear on February 16; she has to pay Rs 20 lakh.
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. (Photo: AP)
Hyderabad: Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has been issued notice by the Service Tax department in connection with alleged non-payment or evasion of Service Tax.

Principal Commissioner of Service Tax office here issued the summons to the tennis star on February 6 and appear before it in person or by an authorised agent on February 16. She has to pay Rs 20 lakhs.

The notice issued by Service Tax Hyderabad-II Commissionerate in Red Hills and served at her residence in Jubilee Hills. It has been issued by service tax officer Suresh Kumar. Sources said the tennis star has not disclosed proper break-up of earnings.

The notice says "Whereas an investigation against you about non-payment/evasion of Service Tax/contravention of provisions of Finance Act 1994 and Rules made there under is being inquired.

"I have reasons to believe you are in possession of facts or/and documents and things which are relevant to the inquiry."

"You are hereby summoned under Central Excise Act, 1944 made applicable to service Tax matters under Finance Act, 1994 to appear before the Office in person or by an authorised agent on February 16 to give evidence truthfully on such matters concerning the enquiry as you may be asked to produce the documents and things," said the summons, which does not specify the case in which she has been asked to appear.

If you fail to comply with this summons and intentionally avoid to attend or to give evidence and to produce the documents and things, without a lawful excuse, you will be liable to be punished under the relevant provisions of IPC, it said.

Tags: sania mirza, service tax department, tennis
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

