Sports, Tennis

French Open: Dominic Thiem stuns champion Novak Djokovic to reach semi-finals

AFP
Published Jun 7, 2017, 5:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2017, 6:37 pm IST
Dominic Thiem sent the world number two crashing to his earliest loss in Paris in seven years with a memorable 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 6-0 triumph.
It was Dominic Thiem's first win over Novak Djokovic in six meetings.(Photo: AP)
 It was Dominic Thiem's first win over Novak Djokovic in six meetings.(Photo: AP)

Paris: Dominic Thiem demolished defending champion Novak Djokovic in a stunning French Open upset on Wednesday, setting up a semi-final duel against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Austrian sixth seed Thiem sent the world number two crashing to his earliest loss in Paris in seven years with a memorable 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-0 triumph.

It also piled the pressure back onto the 12-time Grand Slam winner to prove that he is still a contender at the majors following a second-round exit at the Australian Open in January.

The defeat was Djokovic's first straight-sets loss at a major in four years and comes just 12 months after he completed the career Grand Slam in Paris. He then also held all four majors.

Wednesday saw him suffer a first 6-0 'bagel' at a Slam since the 2005 US Open while the defeat will also see him slip out of the world's top two for the first time in six years.

"It's a dream to beat Novak for the first time and reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros again," said Thiem, who was beaten by Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-finals in Paris in 2016. It was Thiem's first win over the Serb in six meetings.

"It was tricky today, it was windy and cold. It was important to move well and hit clean, " he said.

Thiem trails Nadal 4-2 in career meetings but remains the only man to beat the Spaniard on clay this year after winning in the Rome quarter-finals.

"It's always difficult the deeper you go in the draw - it won't be any easier on Friday," the World No 7 Dominic Thiem said.

Djokovic, who teamed up with Andre Agassi ahead of the tournament, squandered two set points in the 10th game of the opener on Wednesday and things got steadily worse.

Thiem pounced on his lifeline, taking the set after 73 minutes when the Serb dumped a backhand in the net.

By that stage, Nadal was already back in the locker room, safely into the semi-finals after his opponent Pablo Carreno Busta had retired with injury over on Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic, who had needed five sets to beat Diego Schwartzman in the third round, was 3-0 down in the second set with Thiem's unerring accuracy finding the angles.

The world number two had demolished Thiem for the loss of just one game in Rome in April.

But the 23-year-old Austrian was by far the more composed in the tricky cool conditions on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

He wrapped up the set in the ninth game with Djokovic managing just five winners.

The Serb was on the ropes and was broken in the first game of the third set as Thiem edged closer to avenging his semi-final loss last year.

The set was over in 20 minutes with Djokovic having won just eight points, leaving the court with plenty to ponder ahead of Wimbledon next month.

Tags: novak djokivic, dominic thiem, french open 2017
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Related Stories

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could meet each other in the semi final if they win their respective quarter finals on Tuesday. (Photo:AP)

Djokovic, Nadal on course for French Open semi-final collision

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will play their respective quarter final matches later on Tuesday
06 Jun 2017 4:22 PM
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium. (Photo: AP)

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal storms into French quarters, hurt Goffin out

Nadal will meet compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut for a spot in the quarterfinals.
03 Jun 2017 1:49 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

Samsung Galaxy S8
 

Salman blasts reporter for asking about his rumoured talent management company

Salman Khan.
 

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

The website comes under the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program that helps children learn about vulnerabilities from cyber attacks and impart knowledge about letting people know the ways to protect themselves.
 

Boy with ‘two faces’ defies odds to become only survivor of rare condition

Cannabis oil that has helped him reduce the number of seizures from 400 to literally just 40 which is a big improvement. (Photo: Facebook)
 

10 players from Virat Kohli-led Team India against Anil Kumble’s extension as coach?

Virat Kohli, ahead of the India-Pakistan game in ICC Champions Trophy, had vehemently denied the reports of rift between him and Team India head coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

Brit climber becomes first cancer patient to climb Mount Everest summit

Climbing Mount Everest had always been his dream and so he decided to pursue it after the diagnosis. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tennis

Djokovic, Nadal on course for French Open semi-final collision

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could meet each other in the semi final if they win their respective quarter finals on Tuesday. (Photo:AP)

French Open: Memory fails Kei Nishikori ahead of Andy Murray quarterfinal reunion

Kei Nishikori does could not recall his upset of Andy Murray in US Open last year. (Photo: AP)

Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig, enter French Open semis

The Bopanna-Dabrowski pair, seeded seventh, defeated the second-seeded Sania-Dodig pair 6-3, 6-4. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

French Open: Andy Murray in quarters with 650th win

Britain’s Andy Murray serves to Karen Khachanov of Russia in their French Open fourth round match in Paris on Monday. Murray won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. (Photo: AFP)

London attack does not change Wimbledon plans: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is set to go ahead with his Wimbledon plans despite the London attack. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham