Somdev Devvarman announces retirement from professional tennis

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
Somdev Devvarman's career was hampered by a recurring shoulder injury in 2012.
Somdev was India's star singles player since he first broke into the scene in 2008. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Ravaged by injuries, India's star singles player Somdev Devvarman on Sunday announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing an abrupt end to what was once a promising career.

Somdev tweeted his decision to hang up his boots, on Sunday.

Somdev Devvarman

The 31-year-old's career was hampered by a recurring shoulder injury in 2012. He recovered to stage a comeback but he had been missing from action without any specified reason for some time now.

There is speculation that he might take to coaching from here on.

Somdev was India's star singles player since he first broke into the scene in 2008.

A regular in India's Davis Cup squad, Somdev appeared in 14 rubbers and played a crucial role in India reaching the World Group back in 2010.

Somdev had also made the finals of two ATP Tour events – the 2009 Chennai Open as a wildcard and the 2011 South Africa Open. He also won the singles and doubles gold medals at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

He was conferred the Arjuna award – the country's second highest sporting honour – in 2011.

