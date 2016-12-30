Sports, In Other News

Sports Min suspends IOA for making Kalmadi, Chautala life presidents

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2016, 8:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 9:08 pm IST
The Ministry also informed that the suspension will continue until it reverses the appointment of Kalmadi and Chautala.
Scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were elevated to life president position by IOA. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Cracking the whip on the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Sports Ministry on Friday suspended the Olympic body till the time it reverses the decision to make the scam tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala its life presidents.

The government took the firm decision after IOA failed to reply to its showcause notice with the deadline ending at 5 pm on Friday. The IOA, in turn, had sought 15 days time from the Sports Ministry as its president N Ramachandran is out of the country.

"The government can't approve of wrong things. The showcause notice issued to the IOA was a serious one but they didn't respond and instead sought 15 days time. So the government has decided to suspend IOA till the time they withdraw the appointments," Sports Minister Vijay Goel said at his residence here.

Following the suspension, the IOA will cease to enjoy the privileges and prerogatives bestowed on it by the government as the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

"The IOA now can't take any financial assistance, facilities and privileges from the government till the time they are suspended," said Goel.

The government was not satisfied with the response of IOA since they have not given any substantive reply especially with regard to the non-eligibility of Kalmadi and Chautala.

Goel said the government considers the reply of IOA only as a ploy to buy time.

"This is a serious violation of the norms of good governance by IOA which is the mother sports body and corrective action needs to be taken immediately as it is a matter of national prestige and public sentiments.

"Although the government has utmost respect for the Olympic Charter and is committed to protecting the autonomy of sports, it cannot remain a mute spectator to blatant violation of principles of ethic and good governance by IOA, thereby putting the image and prestige of the country at stake," the Minister said.

"By appointing chargesheeted persons the IOA has flouted all rules and regulations mentioned in its own Constitution and that of International Olympic Committee.

"The government stands for good governance, principles of ethics and the implementation of National Sports Code," Goel added.

Kalmadi and Chautala were elevated to the honorary position at the IOA's Annual General Meeting in Chennai on December 27, shocking the Indian sporting fraternity and leaving the Sports Ministry fuming.

Following the uproar while Kalmadi has declined the offer, Chautala continued to be defiant.

The appointments of the tainted duo also didn't  go down well within IOA's own house with former Hockey India chief and newly-appointed International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra on Friday resigning as the Olympic body's associate vice-president in protest.

Related Stories

Abhay Chautala said he is ready to relinquish IOA life president's post, if International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reservations over it. (Photo: PTI)

After Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala ready to relinquish IOA life president's role

Scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were elevated to the position at the IOA's Annual General Meeting in Chennai on Tuesday.
29 Dec 2016 4:49 PM
As the storm gained in intensity on Wednesday, Kalmadi chose to step aside from the post. (Photo: File)

Kalmadi declines life presidency of IOA; Sports Min issues notice to body

Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were elevated to the life presidency at the IOA's Annual General Meeting in Chennai on Tuesday.
28 Dec 2016 7:41 PM
Suresh Kalmadi is alleged to have been involved in corrupt practices in relation to the 2010 Commonwealth Games during his tenure as president of the IOA and chairman of Common Wealth Games 2010. (Photo: AP)

CWG scam-accused Suresh Kalmadi appointed life president of IOA

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala has also been appointed as life-president of the IOA.
27 Dec 2016 9:14 PM
Suresh Kalmadi served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but later released on bail. (Photo: AFP)

Making Kalmadi IOA Life President unacceptable: Vijay Goel

We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Kalmadi and Chautala as Life Presidents of IOA, said the Sports Minister.
28 Dec 2016 9:56 AM
Narinder Batra had expressed his reservations and threatened to quit as the IOA associate vice-president if the appointments were not reversed. (Photo: PTI)

Narinder Batra quits as IOA associate vice-president in protest

Narinder Batra said he was strongly against the backdoor entry of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala in the IOA.
30 Dec 2016 7:01 PM

