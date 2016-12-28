Sports Min threatens to cut ties with IOA; Kalmadi declines life presidency

Former IOA presidents Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were named as the IOA’s lifetime presidents on Tuesday, a decision that drew a lot of flak. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has issued a showcause notice to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for appointing Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as its lifetime presidents.

Vijay Goel said that the Sports Ministry will stop its dealings with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) if the latter does not reverse its decision to appoint Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as the lifetime presidents of the association.

The IOA offers lifetime presidency to all of its former presidents. However, the ex-IOA president has declined the IOA’s offer to make him a life-president, Kalmadi’s lawyer said to NDTV.

According to his lawyer, Kalmadi believes that it is not an appropriate time for him to take up the aforementioned post at the IOA.

The decision to make Kalmadi and Chautala life presidents was heavily criticised, with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel terming it as “unacceptable”.

"We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as Life Presidents of IOA. This is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges," Goel said.

"In fact, IOA was suspended by the IOC when Chautala and Lalit Bhanot were elected office bearers of the IOA and the suspension was lifted only when the two were removed from the management,” he further said.

The main bone of contention is that Kalmadi has allegedly been involved in corrupt practices during the 2010 Commonwealth Games , when he was the president of the IOA. Kalmadi has been charged with conspiracy, forgery, misconduct and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and was later arrested in 2014. However, he is yet to face trial.