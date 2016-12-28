Sports, In Other News

Sports Min threatens to cut ties with IOA; Kalmadi declines life presidency

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 28, 2016, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 5:14 pm IST
According to his lawyer, Suresh Kalmadi believes that it is not an appropriate time for him to take up the post at IOA.
Former IOA presidents Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were named as the IOA’s lifetime presidents on Tuesday, a decision that drew a lot of flak. (Photo: AFP)
 Former IOA presidents Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were named as the IOA’s lifetime presidents on Tuesday, a decision that drew a lot of flak. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has issued a showcause notice to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for appointing Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as its lifetime presidents.

Vijay Goel said that the Sports Ministry will stop its dealings with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) if the latter does not reverse its decision to appoint Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as the lifetime presidents of the association.

The IOA offers lifetime presidency to all of its former presidents. However, the ex-IOA president has declined the IOA’s offer to make him a life-president, Kalmadi’s lawyer said to NDTV.

According to his lawyer, Kalmadi believes that it is not an appropriate time for him to take up the aforementioned post at the IOA.

Former IOA presidents Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were named as the IOA’s lifetime presidents on Tuesday, a decision that drew a lot of flak.

The decision to make Kalmadi and Chautala life presidents was heavily criticised, with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel terming it as “unacceptable”.

"We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as Life Presidents of IOA. This is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges," Goel said.

"In fact, IOA was suspended by the IOC when Chautala and Lalit Bhanot were elected office bearers of the IOA and the suspension was lifted only when the two were removed from the management,” he further said.

The main bone of contention is that Kalmadi has allegedly been involved in corrupt practices during the 2010 Commonwealth Games , when he was the president of the IOA. Kalmadi has been charged with conspiracy, forgery, misconduct and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and was later arrested in 2014. However, he is yet to face trial.

Tags: suresh kalmadi, abhay chautala, ioa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Suresh Kalmadi is alleged to have been involved in corrupt practices in relation to the 2010 Commonwealth Games during his tenure as president of the IOA and chairman of Common Wealth Games 2010. (Photo: AP)

CWG scam-accused Suresh Kalmadi appointed life president of IOA

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala has also been appointed as life-president of the IOA.
27 Dec 2016 9:14 PM
Suresh Kalmadi served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but later released on bail. (Photo: AFP)

Making Kalmadi IOA Life President unacceptable: Vijay Goel

We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Kalmadi and Chautala as Life Presidents of IOA, said the Sports Minister.
28 Dec 2016 9:56 AM
Abhay Chautala said he has done enough for Olympic sports in India to deserve the IOA Life President's post. (Photo: PTI)

Vijay Goel has failed as a Sports Minister: Abhay Chautala

Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were made Life Presidents by the IOA at its Annual General Meeting in Chennai on Tuesday.
28 Dec 2016 12:26 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were snapped as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's house for a party on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Sushant, other stars party at Manish Malhotra's house
Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his recent success 'Dangal' for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir hosts Dangal screening for Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi
Numerous celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Mira, Varun, Rani, Shraddha flaunt impressive style
Salman Khan celebrated his 51st birthday at his Panvel farmhouse where numerous celebrties were seen arriving. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs come out in style for Salman's birthday bash
As we are about to welcome a whole new year filled with exciting films, let’s take a look back at the films where women stole all the thunder on the silver screen. This year, we saw women hitting sixes with their power-packed performances in the film.

Yearender 2016: Women who dazzled the silver screen
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, his Dangal team, Sussanne, Sonakshi set out on their journeys
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

More trouble for OK Jaanu, to face Deepika-Vin Diesel's xXx at box-office

'OK Jaanu' is a remake of Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani,' whcih was a critical and commercial success.
 

Near collision of two aircrafts triggers caption battle on Twitter

Tweeple even compared the image to a face off between politicians (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anushka and Virat spend the holidays together in the company of their parents!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
 

Ban food names such as 'vegetarian schnitzel': German minister

Christian Schmidt. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni’s name on Pakistan cricket team’s jersey

India’s limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan-led England side. (Photo: AFP)
 

Staring at breasts can add years to a man's life: study

It can add four to six years to a man's life (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Vijay Goel has failed as a Sports Minister: Abhay Chautala

Abhay Chautala said he has done enough for Olympic sports in India to deserve the IOA Life President's post. (Photo: PTI)

Making Kalmadi IOA Life President unacceptable: Vijay Goel

Suresh Kalmadi served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but later released on bail. (Photo: AFP)

Dangal family revels the fame

Uttar Pradesh Dangal’s Amit Dhankar (from left), Geeta Phogat, Babita Kumari, Amit Dahiya pose along with coach Mahavir Phogat at the logo launch of the Pro Wrestling League team in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: BIPLAB BANERJEE)

CWG scam-accused Suresh Kalmadi appointed life president of IOA

Suresh Kalmadi is alleged to have been involved in corrupt practices in relation to the 2010 Commonwealth Games during his tenure as president of the IOA and chairman of Common Wealth Games 2010. (Photo: AP)

Pressure nothing compared to growing up rigours: Geeta Phogat

Geeta Phogat.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham