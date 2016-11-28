Sports, In Other News

Hockey: India down Malaysia to finish third in four nations tournament

Published Nov 28, 2016, 1:21 am IST
 India managed to control the proceedings throughout, scoring twice in the final quarter to post a big win.

New Delhi: India thrashed Malaysia 4-1 to finish third in the four-nation men’s hockey tournament in Melbourne on Sunday.

India managed to control the proceedings throughout, scoring twice in the final quarter to post a big win. They began with quick turnovers and passes and were ahead within two minutes from the start.

Defender Birendra Lakra picked up the ball near the centre and sent a diagonal cross into the circle. Striker Akashdeep Singh, who was lurking at the far post, showed great reflexes and skill to deflect the ball in to hand India the lead.
After the break, Malaysia stepped it up while India were looked to work on the counter.

In the final minute of the third quarter, skipper V.R. Raghunath extended the lead scoring off a penalty corner. Malaysia reduced the margin through Joel van Huizen.

However, India scored twice in the final quarter — Talwinder Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh coming to the party — to seal the game in their favour. They now take on Australia in a three-match series beginning Tuesday.

Women lose series
The women’s team ended their Australian tour with a 1-3 defeat in the third and final match to lose the series 1-2. Brooke Peris (39th), Gabi Nance (41st) and Jordyn Holzberger scored for the hosts while Vandana Katariya was lone scorer for the visitors. Deepika Kumari was adjudged the player of the tournament for her stellar show.

