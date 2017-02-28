Sports, In Other News

After Virender Sehwag, Yogeshwar Dutt ridicules Gurmehar Kaur on social media

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2017, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Gurmehar Kaur was given police protection after she was trolled with tweets threatening rape over her Facebook post against ABVP.
Yogeshwar Dutt compared Gurmehar Kaur with Adolf Hitler, Osama Bin Laden, and a Black Buck of Salman Khan's Black Buck case. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt has become the latest celebrity to enter in the war of words being fought on social media on Gurmehar Kaur issue.

Dutt took to Twitter comparing the Delhi University student Kaur with Adolf Hitler, Osama Bin Laden, and a black buck of Salman Khan's Black Buck case.

Yogeshwar Dutt, Gurmehar Kaur, Delhi University

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag appeared on Twitter with a placard post reading: "I didn't score two triple centuries, my bat did". The post came with a message saying, "Bat me hai Dum! #BharatJaisiJagahNahi".

Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh who alleged rape threats over her social media campaign on Tuesday along with some students staged a protest march against Delhi University campus violence.

In a series of tweets, the 20-year-old also appealed to others to join the "Save DU" march at the Delhi University campus by students and teachers in huge numbers.

Kaur was given police protection on Monday after she was trolled with tweets threatening rape over her Facebook post against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Violation erupted last week after the ABVP students allegedly manhandled and thrashed students protesting the cancellation of an event at Ramjas College at which controversial JNU student Umar Khalid was scheduled to speak.

Tags: yogeshwar dutt, gurmehar kaur, virender sehwag, abvp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Virender Sehwag’s criticism of Gurmehar Kaur did not go down too well on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)

Virender Sehwag tries to poke fun at Gurmehar Kaur, gets slammed instead

Virender Sehwag was slammed on social media for poking fun at Gurmehar Kaur, who is the daughter of a Kargil war hero.
27 Feb 2017 5:04 PM
Randeep Hooda and Virender Sehwag were slammed on Twitter for their take on a video by Gurmehar Kaur.

Randeep faces backlash for supporting Sehwag's post, issues clarification

Randeep took to Facebook to issue a clarification after he faced backlash for supporting Sehwag's post on Gurmehar Kaur.
28 Feb 2017 9:55 AM
Kargil martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook)

'Leave me alone': Gurmehar Kaur withdraws from 'Save DU' campaign

Gurmehar Kaur had complained to DCW about receiving threats from ABVP, after which she was provided security.
28 Feb 2017 8:20 AM
Lady Sri Ram Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh. (Photo: Facebook)

Full Text: Lady Shri Ram College faculty backs Gurmehar Kaur in statement

'We are proud that Gurmehar has fulfilled her duty as a young citizen of this country,' the statement said.
28 Feb 2017 8:55 AM

