CWG scam-accused Suresh Kalmadi appointed life president of IOA

Chennai: Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam accused Suresh Kalmadi and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala were on Tuesday appointed life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

As per sources, the decision to appoint Chautala and Kalmadi as life presidents was unanimous. A resolution was moved by joint secretary Rakesh Gupta and a total of 150 people, who were a part of the meeting, agreed to it.

The sources also said that the decision was taken as a part of a tradition where all ex-presidents are made life presidents.

Kalmadi is alleged to have been involved in corrupt practices in relation to the 2010 Commonwealth Games during his tenure as president of the IOA and chairman of Common Wealth Games 2010.

He was charged with conspiracy, forgery, misconduct and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and later arrested for the same in April 2014, but as has yet not faced trial.

Meanwhile, Chautala was earlier this month certified as the chief of the Haryana Olympic Association (HOA) by the IOA.