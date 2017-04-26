Sports, In Other News

Pakistan complains against India on visa delay for Asian Squash Championships

PTI
Published Apr 26, 2017, 11:33 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 11:36 am IST
Pakistan Squash Federation said that it had submitted applications for visas of players and officials well before time, on March 17.
Pakistan Squash Federation secretary Tahir Sultan alleged that after refusing the visas to the Pakistan team comprising Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman, Tayyab Aslam and Waqar Mehboob on Monday morning, the Indian High Commission had asked them to submit their passports again. (Photo: Representation Image / AP)
 Pakistan Squash Federation secretary Tahir Sultan alleged that after refusing the visas to the Pakistan team comprising Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman, Tayyab Aslam and Waqar Mehboob on Monday morning, the Indian High Commission had asked them to submit their passports again. (Photo: Representation Image / AP)

Karachi: Blaming India for their pullout from the Asian Squash Championships, Pakistan have lodged a complaint with the World and Asian squash bodies, alleging that the hosts deliberately delayed visas to their team.

An official source in the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) said the matter had been brought to the notice of the World and Asian bodies since Pakistan were the defending champions in the event starting on Wednesday in Chennai.

The PSF claimed that it had submitted applications for visas of players and officials well before time, on March 17.

PSF secretary Tahir Sultan alleged that after refusing the visas to the Pakistan team comprising Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman, Tayyab Aslam and Waqar Mehboob on Monday morning, the Indian High Commission had asked them to submit their passports again.

"After returning the passports to us, they (Indian High Commission) contacted us and asked us to submit the passports again for the issuance of visas but we have now decided not to apply again," Sultan told PTI

Sultan claimed that the Indian authorities had used delaying tactics while processing the visa applications of the Pakistani players for the tournament, scheduled to commence in Chennai from Thursday.

He said that Pakistan would pursue the matter with the squash bodies and also the professional squash association.

"We have always said that there should be no politics in sports but apparently India has its own policy. But the refusal of visas is unacceptable since the Asian Senior Individual Championship is not an Indian event but a regional one," Sultan said.

Sources in the foreign ministry confirmed that the matter had also been taken up at the diplomatic level and Pakistan was concerned after the constant refusal of visas to Pakistani sportsmen for major international events in India.

"Yes, the foreign office has spoken to Indian diplomats on this issue. Because it is now becoming a frequent matter for visas to be refused to Pakistani sportsmen for international events in India," the source said.

The source said that the same happened with the Pakistan junior hockey team when the World Cup was held in India last December.

Pakistan's former squash legends Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan criticised India for their "non-sporting approach" and called on the PSF and Pakistan Olympic Council to take up the issue at the international levels.

"I think we need to now counter this Indian policy at the world level because our sportsmen and women should not be deprived of participation in international events which are held on the Indian soil," Jansher said.

Tags: indian high commission, asian squash championships, pakistan squash federation
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch out for WhatsApp scam code in your inbox

The scammer hasn’t been identified yet and has been reportedly attacking other users as well.
 

Nita Ambani made member of IOC's Olympic Channel Commission

Nita Ambani is one of the 16 members of the Olympic Channel Commission headed by United States Olympic Committee Chairman Lawrence Francis Probst. (Photo: PTI)
 

Malaika Arora Khan replaces Sonakshi as judge on Nach Baliye 8

Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora Khan.
 

Confirmed! Shraddha Kapoor to play badminton star Saina Nehwal in biopic

After displaying her basketball skills in 'Half Girlfriend', Shraddha Kapoor is all set to take up the badminton racquet for Saina Nehwal's biopic.
 

Indian-American woman honoured with flag flown over US Capitol

Her son Vimal Kolappa, a North Carolina-based hotelier and philanthropist who received the flag, on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Reliance Jio’s “Happy New Year Offer” officially ends today

Jio Prime members will continue to get the benefits of the Happy New Year offer for a sum of Rs 303 per month.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

We want to build a boxing ecosystem in India: Bill Dosanjh

Bill Dosanjh (right) hopes to follow the Formula One model, in his efforts to grow MMA in the world.

B Sai Praneeth, Dattu Bhokanal among 6 selected for Rahul Dravid Mentorship Programme

Talented shuttler B Sai Praneeth and Olympian rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal were among the six new athletes selected 'Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Programme'. (Photo: AP / PTI)

Age is just a number! 101-year-old Man Kaur wins World Masters Games in Auckland

Man Kaur clocked one minute 14 seconds as a small crowd cheered her on – ending a mere 64.42 seconds off Usain Bolt's 100m world record set in 2009. (Photo: AFP)

National Youth Athletics Meet: Champion Haryana

Anandhu of Kerala

Happy birthday master blaster

Sachin Tendulkar
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham