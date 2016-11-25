Sports, In Other News

Mary Kom to receive 'Legends Award' from AIBA

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2016, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 8:37 pm IST
AIBA is celebrating its 70th Anniversary on December 20 during which it will present the award to Mary Kom.
An Olympic bronze-medallist and a five-time world champion, Mary Kom is also Rajya Sabha MP now. (Photo: PTI)
 An Olympic bronze-medallist and a five-time world champion, Mary Kom is also Rajya Sabha MP now. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Celebrated Indian boxer M C Mary Kom is all set to add another honour to her glittering career when she receives the 'Legends Award' from the International Boxing Association (AIBA) on its 70th anniversary on December 20.

An Olympic bronze-medallist and a five-time world champion, Mary Kom is also Rajya Sabha MP now.

"I would like to thank the AIBA President and officials for this prestigious award. This recognition from AIBA will encourage young boxers in our country to work hard. It is a very emotional as well as a motivating day for me," Mary Kom said reacting to the honour.

"Even after so many years, if people remember you and your achievements it shows their generosity and love towards me. Thank you once again for this award, it's a memory I would cherish for my lifetime," she added.

AIBA is celebrating its 70th Anniversary on December 20 during which it will present the award to Mary Kom.

Mary Kom is also a multiple-time Asian champion and was named an AIBA brand ambassador during the World Championships earlier this year.

Tags: aiba, mary kom
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Although Mary Kom completely understands the pain which the poor people are going through, she insisted the step would be pivotal for the future benefit. (Photo: PTI)

No Pain, No Gain: Mary Kom appreciates PM Modi's demonetisation drive

Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh also praised PM Modi’s demonetisation drive, saying that it will help the future generations.
19 Nov 2016 2:02 PM
Mary Kom wrote an open letter to her sons over sexual crimes, gender roles and racial discrimination. (Photo: PTI)

'Your mother was molested': Mary Kom pens an open letter to her sons

The Manipuri boxer is a six-time champion at the World Amateur Boxing Championship and has also won a bronze medal at the Olympics.
05 Oct 2016 12:22 PM

Nation Gallery

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar commissioned ‘INS Chennai’, the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, here on Monday.

INS Chennai commissioned, largest-ever warship to be built in India
At least 96 passengers were killed and over 226 injured - 76 of them seriously - when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Patna-Indore Express derails in Kanpur, scores killed
Long queues were noticed outside cash deposit machine counters, ATMs and petrol pumps across various cities in the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step against black money and corruption by banning existing 500 and 1000 rupee notes beginning November 9.

Long queues at ATMs after Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes ban
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held wide-ranging talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between their countries and boosting trade and investment as the U.K. gets set to leave the European Union. (Photo: Agencies)

Theresa May lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal
Air pollution is said to have reached alarming levels in both Delhi and Gurgaon, with the cities recording the worst level of smog in 17 years.

'Smoky' future for our children? Pollution chokes Delhi, Gurgaon
The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day, inaugurated the Jungle Safari park. (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

For the first time, Narendra Modi behind the camera
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man without arms paints Sonakshi Sinha, actress overwhelmed by gesture

Sonakshi was extremely moved when she was gifted the painting.
 

Ranveer seeks apology for ‘sexist’ ad, claims to ‘treat women with utmost respect’

Ranveer Singh
 

Indian man gives Rs 1 million to compatriot living on terrace in UAE

Sajeev Rajan, an electrician in his early forties, belongs to Kollam in Kerala where his wife, two children and ageing parents live. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bigg Boss 10: Non-bailable warrant against Swami Omji Maharaj in theft case

The self-styled 'guruji' has already come in for a lot of flak for his regressive comments on women.
 

iPhone 8 might feature an LG built 3D camera

Both companies are yet to confirm the news, but the reports suggest that the LG built 3D tech camera will be used for Apple devices in the second half of 2017. (Concept image)
 

Snapped: Saif shoots in Golden Temple for Chef!

Sai Ali Khan in Golden Temple (Pic and video courtesy: Instagram/ saifalikhan_arabfc).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India go down fighting to Australia

After missing the first two, Rupinder did not disappoint the third time as his powerful and precise drag-flick in the 21st minute gave India a 1-0 lead.

NBA aims to transform India's basketball landscape

NBA official said this is the right time for NBA to engage with India through an elite programme, as the game's popularity is at an all-time high. (Photo: NBA India)

We want to do our best at World Cup: Harjeet Singh

Harjeet Singh

NBA ‘school’ to come up near Delhi

It falls in our global strategy and the curriculum will be same as in all NBA academies,” said NBA Vice President, International Basketball Operations, Brooks Meek.

Gaganjeet Bhullar edges Jeev for second Indonesia Open crown

Gaganjeet Bhullar poses with the Indonesia Open trophy at the Pondok Indah course in Jakarta on Monday. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham