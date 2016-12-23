Sports, In Other News

IOA, sports ministry treated us like 'naukars' at Rio 2016: Golfer SSP Chawrasia

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2016, 9:56 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 9:59 am IST
Both Chawrasia and fellow golfer Anirban Lahiri are yet to receive the allocated amount from the Sports ministry.
It has been four months since Rio Olympics but Anirban Lahiri, a winner of 16 titles around the world, was not even paid a penny, while SSP Chawrasia (in picture) managed to get Rs 5.5 lakh so far. (Photo: AFP)
 It has been four months since Rio Olympics but Anirban Lahiri, a winner of 16 titles around the world, was not even paid a penny, while SSP Chawrasia (in picture) managed to get Rs 5.5 lakh so far. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: Top Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia has lashed out at the Indian Olympic Association and Sports ministry for not yet receiving the full amount of promised Rs 30 lakh earmarked as preparatory money for the Rio Olympics.

Both Chawrasia and fellow golfer Anirban Lahiri are yet to receive the allocated amount from the Sports ministry.

A livid Chawrasia termed the shoddy treatment by IOA officials at the Rio Games as if they were "servants".

It has been four months and they have had several paperworks done but Lahiri, a winner of 16 titles around the world, was not even paid a penny, while Chawrasia himself managed to get Rs 5.5 lakh so far, Chawrasia told reporters.

"I have the letter where they promised to reimburse up to Rs 30 lakh. But post-Rio we're told that the amount is reduced to Rs 15 lakh," fumed Chawrasia, who won the Hero Indian Open and Resorts World Manila Masters this year.

Asked about horrible experience at Rio, Chawrasia vented his ire at IOA officials.

"There were no proper arrangement right from vehicle arrangement. It was freezing cold and kept raining and they did not even arrange an umbrella or raincoat for us. They would behave as if they were 'maalik' (owners) and we were their 'naukars' (servants)," Chawrasia claimed.

"We were asked to wait at the airport for four hours for a vehicle and Lahiri came on his own. We were feeling so bad. Now we will think twice before representing India at Olympics. We don't like to keep on harping on this subject as we want to concentrate on the tougher assignments ahead," he added.

Highlighting the payment issue, he said the sports ministry in a written communication had promised the amount of Rs 30 lakh towards their expense incurred in Rio and also for the coaching camps they attended in the build-up to the Olympics.

"Lahiri has not got anything yet and was told that he has missed the deadline to submit the papers. It's only because of a friend of mine, who made rounds of the office in Delhi for several days to submit the bills, that I could get Rs 5.5 lakh."

Chawrasia however said there's a ray of hope as a few days back was an e-mail that has come from the ministry asking him to submit the details again.

"I hope it's sorted now," he signed off.

Tags: ssp chawrasia, rio olympics, indian olympic association
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Lifestyle Gallery

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: OK Jaanu's Enna Sona is the perfect romantic song for the season

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Warangal cops set world record in biggest self-defence class

Representational image
 

IIT Chennai alumni Indian-American elected as Mayor of Californian city

Pradeep Gupta, IIT Chennai alumni, was sworn in as the Mayor of the city early this month, a media release said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

First pictures: Saif, Kareena offer a glimpse of their baby Taimur

Saif and Kareena outsdie their Bandra home on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

World's fattest man has resolution to reduce weight by half this year

In the first procedure, surgeons will remove more than three-quarters of the patient's stomach (Photo: AFP)
 

Five good news stories you might have missed in 2016

In May, India's minister for women and children unveiled a draft of the country's first comprehensive anti-human trafficking law. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps cap era of excellence

Usain Bolt

Turn a healthier leaf!

File picture of a Bengaluru woman at a marathon

India hammer Korea 3-0 to clinch bronze at 4th Women's U-18 Hockey Asia Cup

After a goalless first-half, India finally managed to break the deadlock via defender Ritu. (Photo: AFP)

Mary Kom urges Narendra Modi to resolve Manipur blockade

Boxer Mary Kom implored PM Narendra Modi to resolve the blockade in Manipur. (Photo: AFP)

Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom receives AIBA’s award

M.C. Mary Kom at the International Boxing Association’s 70th anniversary gala at Montreux, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham