Bangkok : Forward Sangita Kumari struck twice as the Indian junior women's hockey team trounced Korea 3-0 to clinch the bronze medal at the 4th Women's U-18 Asia Cup here on Thursday.

After a goalless first-half, India finally managed to break the deadlock via defender Ritu, who put her side ahead in the bronze medal clash by a stunning finish in the 45th minute.

In the 55th minute, Sangita doubled her side's lead before pulling back one more goal just three minutes later to ensure India end their Asia Cup tournament with a medal.

Korea , on the other hand, tried hard to open their scoring, but failed miserably in their efforts.