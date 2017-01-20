Don’t connect me with a ‘discourteous depiction’: Zaira Wasim slams Vijay Goel

"Dangal" actress Zaira Wasim rejected Sports Minister Vijay Goel's comparison of a burkha clad woman's painting to her. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: "Dangal" actress Zaira Wasim has rejected Sports Minister Vijay Goel's comparison of a burkha clad woman's painting to her, saying she should not be connected with such a "discourteous depiction".

Goel in a tweet had posted a painting from an exhibition which was a portrait of a woman in burkha and he wrote,

His post, however, did not go down well with Zaira, whose recent meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had kicked up a storm.

Reacting to Goel's post, the Kashmir teen on Friday tweeted,

Goel was quick to defend his tweet and in his reply to Zaira, he wrote,