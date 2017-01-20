Sports, In Other News

Don’t connect me with a ‘discourteous depiction’: Zaira Wasim slams Vijay Goel

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2017, 3:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 3:32 pm IST
Zaira Wasim was not too pleased with what Vijay Goel posted on his Twitter tagging the Dangal actor.
"Dangal" actress Zaira Wasim rejected Sports Minister Vijay Goel's comparison of a burkha clad woman's painting to her. (Photo: PTI)
 "Dangal" actress Zaira Wasim rejected Sports Minister Vijay Goel's comparison of a burkha clad woman's painting to her. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: "Dangal" actress Zaira Wasim has rejected Sports Minister Vijay Goel's comparison of a burkha clad woman's painting to her, saying she should not be connected with such a "discourteous depiction".

Goel in a tweet had posted a painting from an exhibition which was a portrait of a woman in burkha and he wrote,

Vijay Goel

His post, however, did not go down well with Zaira, whose recent meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had kicked up a storm.

Reacting to Goel's post, the Kashmir teen on Friday tweeted,

Zaira Wasim, Vijay Goel, Dangal, Sports Minister, Hijab

Zaira Wasim, Vijay Goel, Dangal, Sports Minister, Hijab

Zaira Wasim, Vijay Goel, Dangal, Sports Minister, Hijab

Goel was quick to defend his tweet and in his reply to Zaira, he wrote,

Zaira Wasim, Vijay Goel, Dangal, Sports Minister, Hijab

Zaira Wasim, Vijay Goel, Dangal, Sports Minister, Hijab

